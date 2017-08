G D'Angelo Russell scored 17 points in 20 minutes to lead the Lakers in a loss at Sacramento on Monday. He was playing his second game after a lengthy absence caused by a left knee injury.

G Lou Williams had 14 points Monday at Sacramento, ending a run of five consecutive games in which he led the Lakers in scoring.

G Nick Young, playing his second game after a lengthy absence caused by a right calf injury, scored eight points in 26 minutes Monday at Sacramento.