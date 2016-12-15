Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F/C Tarik Black (sprained right ankle) and G Jose Calderon (strained right hamstring) did not play Wednesday, but they might practice Thursday.

G D'Angelo Russell was held to 11 points Wednesday at Brooklyn. He shot 2 of 10 in his third game back from a sore knee.

G Lou Williams led the Lakers with 16 points in a loss at Brooklyn on Wednesday.

F Nick Young does not need his minutes restricted any longer, Lakers coach Luke Walton was told by the team's training staff. Young played 30 minutes Wednesday at Brooklyn, scoring 14 points.