FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 18, 2016 / 4:49 AM / 8 months ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Julius Randle had 25 points and nine rebounds and the Lakers snapped their skid with a 100-89 victory over the 76ers on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

G D'Angelo Russell and F Nick Young had 15 points apiece for the Lakers (11-18), who won for the first time since Nov. 30 at Chicago. Russell appeared in his fourth game after missing 11 straight games while receiving platelet-rich plasma therapy on his right knee.

G Lou Williams added 18 points and the Lakers snapped their skid with a 100-89 victory over the 76ers on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

G Jose Calderon sat out Friday with a strained right hamstring.

G Jose Calderon sat out with a strained right hamstring.

F Nick Young and G D'Angelo Russell had 15 points apiece for the Lakers (11-18), who won for the first time since Nov. 30 at Chicago.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.