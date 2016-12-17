Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Julius Randle had 25 points and nine rebounds and the Lakers snapped their skid with a 100-89 victory over the 76ers on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

G D'Angelo Russell and F Nick Young had 15 points apiece for the Lakers (11-18), who won for the first time since Nov. 30 at Chicago. Russell appeared in his fourth game after missing 11 straight games while receiving platelet-rich plasma therapy on his right knee.

G Lou Williams added 18 points and the Lakers snapped their skid with a 100-89 victory over the 76ers on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

G Jose Calderon sat out Friday with a strained right hamstring.

G Jose Calderon sat out with a strained right hamstring.

F Nick Young and G D'Angelo Russell had 15 points apiece for the Lakers (11-18), who won for the first time since Nov. 30 at Chicago.