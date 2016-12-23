FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
December 24, 2016 / 3:57 AM / 8 months ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tarik Black (left ankle) sat out his second straight game Thursday.

PF Julius Randle missed Thursday's game against the Heat as he was with his fiancée, Kendra. They are expecting their first child.

PF Julius Randle missed the game as he was with his fiancee, who was due to give birth to their first child.

PF Larry Nance Jr. (knee) missed Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. He is averaging 7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game off the bench.

PF Larry Nance Jr. (knee) missed the game Thursday.

SF Luol Deng, who started 146 games for Miami the past two years, is now a Lakers starter. He scored 13 points Thursday.

G Lou Williams came off the bench to score 27 points Thursday.

PG Jose Calderon (hamstring) is out two-to-four weeks.

F Nick Young added 20 points for the Lakers Thursday.

