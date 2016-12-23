Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

C Tarik Black (left ankle) sat out his second straight game Thursday.

PF Julius Randle missed Thursday's game against the Heat as he was with his fiancée, Kendra. They are expecting their first child.

PF Larry Nance Jr. (knee) missed Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. He is averaging 7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game off the bench.

SF Luol Deng, who started 146 games for Miami the past two years, is now a Lakers starter. He scored 13 points Thursday.

G Lou Williams came off the bench to score 27 points Thursday.

PG Jose Calderon (hamstring) is out two-to-four weeks.

F Nick Young added 20 points for the Lakers Thursday.