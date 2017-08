F Larry Nance, who was injured Dec. 20 at Charlotte, was examined prior to the game by team physician Dr. David McAllister of UCLA Health. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise on his left knee and is expected to be out approximately four weeks.

C Timofey Mozgov scored 19 points as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 111-102 on Sunday.

