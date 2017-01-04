Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Julius Randle recorded his third career triple-double and second this season in Tuesday's 116-102 victory over Memphis. Randle finished with 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. It was the first triple-double allowed by the Grizzlies in an NBA-long run of 177 games (192 including the postseason) since Michael Carter-Williams registered one against the Grizzlies on Dec. 13, 2014. "The thing I liked the most about his game tonight was he was alert the whole game," Los Angeles coach Luke Walton said. "And he still made mistakes, but there was never a time he was on the court where he was just standing up and checked out of a possession. That's huge progress, and when we get that type of alertness, obviously he's not going to put those numbers up every night. The numbers will come and go, but that type of alertness while he's on the court is going to make us a lot better."

G Nick Young scored a team-high 20 points in Tuesday's 116-102 victory over Memphis. All his field goals (6 of 11) came from 3-point range. Young's 36 3-pointers over the previous eight games were the most ever by a Laker. Young broke Nick Van Exel's mark of 33 treys in the same number of games in January 1995.