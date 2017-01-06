Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Julius Randle notched the third triple-double of his career -- and his second this season -- in a Tuesday victory over Memphis, collecting 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. "Julius just has to continue to pay attention to detail, and not worry about trying to get triple-doubles, not worry about getting numbers," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "He needs to go out and get lost in the game and focus on things he can control. If we can continue to grow on that, his numbers will be pretty consistent."

F Brandon Ingram started in place of Luol Deng, collecting 11 points and four rebounds in 37 minutes.

F Luol Deng (biceps) sat out the game on Thursday night.