FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 7, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 7 months ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Julius Randle notched the third triple-double of his career -- and his second this season -- in a Tuesday victory over Memphis, collecting 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. "Julius just has to continue to pay attention to detail, and not worry about trying to get triple-doubles, not worry about getting numbers," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "He needs to go out and get lost in the game and focus on things he can control. If we can continue to grow on that, his numbers will be pretty consistent."

F Brandon Ingram started in place of Luol Deng, collecting 11 points and four rebounds in 37 minutes.

F Luol Deng (biceps) sat out the game on Thursday night.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.