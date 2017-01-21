FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
January 22, 2017 / 11:25 PM / 7 months ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Julius Randle scored 16 points for the Lakers (16-31), who turned the game in their favor with a solid second half.

F Larry Nance Jr., who missed the last 16 games with a bone bruise in his left knee, has been cleared to play by the team's medical staff. Nance could return Sunday when the Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks.

F Brandon Ingram and G Nick Young added 15 points apiece for the Lakers (16-31), who turned the game in their favor with a solid second half.

PG D'Angelo Russell suffered a mild MCL sprain to his right knee and a strained right calf a little more than a minute into the opening quarter. Russell went down awkwardly after stepping on the foot of teammate Julius Randle while dribbling the ball.

F Luol Deng missed his second straight game with a sprained right wrist.

G Lou Williams scored a game-high 27 points and the Lakers ended a five-game skid with a 108-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at Staples Center.

G Nick Young and F Brandon Ingram added 15 points apiece for the Lakers (16-31), who turned the game in their favor with a solid second half.

