Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Julius Randle collected 21 points and 12 rebounds Sunday in the Lakers' loss to the 76ers.

G Jordan Clarkson matched his career best with 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting to pace the Lakers in a loss to the 76ers on Sunday. "They just made some little plays. The smaller things," said Clarkson, who also had eight assists and six rebounds. "We gave up some offensive rebounds toward the end. They got second-chance buckets, and that's how they ended up closing the game on us."

C Ivica Zubac started to spell Tarik Black on Sunday against the 76ers, and G David Nwaba started in place of Nick Young. The moves were made in order for the Lakers to further evaluate their young players with 16 games to go in the season. Zubac had 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks, three of those coming in the opening four minutes, and Nwada managed six points in 16 minutes.

SG Nick Young, who did not play Sunday, won't start for the foreseeable future and his playing time will be reduced as the club evaluates its younger players, Lakers coach Luke Walton said.