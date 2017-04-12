G Jordan Clarkson and F Brandon Ingram contributed 15 points apiece for the Lakers in a win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.

G D'Angelo Russell missed the Tuesday game to be with family in Louisville, Ky., where he is mourning the death of his grandmother.

F Metta World Peace, in possibly his last home game, scored a club-high 18 points, all in the second half, and the Lakers beat the Pelicans on Tuesday night. "It was a great feeling," said World Peace, who also had four steals. "I've had a long career, and for that to end at the top -- All-Star, sixth in MVP voting one year, would've won it the year I got suspended, Defensive Player of the Year, All-Defensive first team, al-third team, All-NBA, everything -- but this is the best feeling."