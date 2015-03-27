Preview: Lakers at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors look to clinch the Atlantic Division title when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The Raptors missed an opportunity to claim their second division title in as many years when they dropped a 116-103 decision to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Toronto secured a berth in the postseason after the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics both lost Wednesday and hopes to pull within a game of the Bulls in the race for the third seed in the East by snapping a two-game skid.

The Lakers picked up a rare road victory after outlasting the Minnesota Timberwolves 101-99 in overtime on Wednesday. Los Angeles has dropped 16 of its last 18 games away from the Staples Center, despite the win over the Timberwolves and hopes to string together two straight road victories for the first time since Dec. 14. The Lakers have had some recent success against the Raptors, winning seven of the last nine meetings, including the last two games in the series.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (19-51): Jordan Clarkson recorded 20 points, including eight in overtime, to go along with five rebounds and five assists while Jeremy Lin added 19 points in the win over Minnesota. Carlos Boozer and Jordan Hill sat out for the second straight game in order for Los Angeles’ top brass to evaluate the team’s youngsters and they could miss another three outings. Lakers coach Byron Scott has been absent for the last two games after the death of his mother and could meet up with the team in Toronto.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (42-30): Greivis Vasquez matched a career-high with six 3-pointers en route to 22 points starting in place of the injured Kyle Lowry while DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and five assists in the loss to Chicago. Lowry missed the game with back spasms and has been ruled out indefinitely. DeRozan has finished with at least 20 points for the seventh straight game, which is the longest stretch of his career and has gone 44-of-46 from the free-throw line in his last five outings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Two of the last four meetings have been decided in overtime.

2. Toronto has split its last 10 games against teams below .500.

3. The Raptors have dropped seven of their last eight meetings against Western Conference foes.

PREDICTION: Raptors 112, Lakers 101