Preview: Lakers at Raptors

Point guard Kyle Lowry is fresh off the highest scoring effort of his career and aims to enjoy another strong outing when the Toronto Raptors host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Lowry scored a career-best 41 points in Saturday’s 112-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors when he went head-to-head with reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry.

Lowry made 6-of-10 from 3-point range and had seven assists and four steals in the tussle with Curry, who had 44 points and nine 3-pointers. The Raptors have lost three of their last four games, including the first two contests of a six-game homestand. Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006, but the player retiring at the end of this season is no longer capable of putting up that type of performance. Bryant had just five points on 2-of-15 shooting as the Lakers were routed 111-91 by the Detroit Pistons on Sunday for their ninth loss in the past 10 games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (3-17): Guard Lou Williams scored 21 points in Sunday’s loss and figures to be motivated to perform well in his return to Toronto. Williams averaged a career-best 15.5 points for the Raptors last season and he won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award but the Raptors were only lukewarm about retaining his services and he bolted to the Lakers. Williams struggled against Toronto in last month’s meeting in Los Angeles as he scored six points on 2-of-6 shooting in 16 minutes.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (12-9): Small forward Terrence Ross has shot poorly in eight games since returning from a thumb injury. Ross is shooting just 30 percent from the field and averaging 4.3 points during the stretch and making matters worse is the team signed him to a three-year, $33 million extension in early November. ”Right or wrong, it could be a bad contract,“ general manager Masai Ujiri told reporters. ”We’re not going to get every single one right but all I‘m saying is these are sometimes the risks we have to take, this is sometimes the vision we have to have. That’s why we’re in the place to do this job.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lowry scored 25 points as the Raptors produced a 102-91 road victory over the Lakers on Nov. 20.

2. Los Angeles PF Julius Randle had 15 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday for his fourth double-double in the past five games.

3. Toronto SG DeMar DeRozan was just 5-of-19 shooting against the Warriors, one game after scoring a season-best 34 points in a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

PREDICTION: Raptors 118, Lakers 107