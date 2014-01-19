Young scores 29, Lakers beat Raptors

TORONTO -- The struggling Los Angeles Lakers are living in the moment and not really thinking about making a run for the playoffs just yet.

“Anything can change in a short period of time so we have to really focus on our next game,” Lakers center Pau Gasol said. “If we get on a good run, on a good streak we can maybe get there. If we cannot win today and tomorrow we have no chance.”

Gasol scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds on Sunday as the Lakers overcame a 19-point second-quarter disadvantage to defeat the Toronto Raptors 112-106 for their second win in a row.

Guard/forward Nick Young scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half, including 15 in the fourth quarter for the Lakers (16-25).

The loss ended a six-game home winning streak for the Raptors (20-19), and coach Dwane Casey feels that they did not play their game.

“We didn’t get our defensive focus into the game all day,” Casey said. “Our personality wasn’t into the game. This is a defensive club and we got caught up in their spread the floor, shoot the quick 3 game. And we can’t win that way. We’re not built that way. That’s not our identity. We have to grind it out.”

Forward Ryan Kelly added 17 points for the Lakers, guard Jodie Meeks had 11 and guard Kendall Marshall scored 10 and added 11 assists.

“The pace was good, we opened up some 3-point shots,” Lakers coach Mike D‘Antoni said. “Obviously, Nick (Young) got off and did a heck of a job. Our guys were moving the ball well and we just have trouble sustaining the pace sometimes and sustaining intensity on defense.”

The injury-depleted Lakers have won only three of their past 15 games so the two-game surge is welcome.

“When you’re winning you always have fun,” Young said. “That’s what we’ve got to do. We’re talking and joking, it’s bringing us together.”

Guard DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 23 points while guard Kyle Lowry added 21 with nine assists and forward Patrick Patterson scored 17 coming off the bench. Forward Amir Johnson chipped in with 13 for Toronto while guard Greivis Vasquez added 11 and guard/forward Terrence Ross 10.

“They dictated the game more than we did tonight,” Lowry said. “They did a good job of playing the game they wanted to play and making us play that way also.”

The Raptors won the first meeting between the teams this season on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles, 106-94, and have yet to sweep the Lakers in a season series in their history.

Casey was disturbed that his team went to the free throw line only 11 times in the game and the Lakers took 28 foul shots.

“We shot 11 free throws and that tells us that we’re not getting calls or we’re not driving to the rim,” Casey said. “They were aggressive going to the basket. We had some bonehead fouls on 3-point shots. It’s something we shouldn’t do.”

The Raptors entered the fourth quarter down by one point. After each team took turns taking one-point leads, Vasquez scored four straight points, the second pair after a steal, to give the Raptors a 94-91 lead with 6:41 to play.

The Lakers came back to lead by four points with 3:40 to play on two free throws by Gasol and a 3-pointer by Young. Lowry hit a 3-pointer with 2:13 to play to cut the Lakers lead to one. Kelly made all three free throws after he was fouled trying a 3-pointer to put the Lakers up by four.

“Ryan Kelly did a heck of a job,” D‘Antoni said.

After Lowry cut the lead to two, Young made a 3-pointer for a 108-103 lead with 1:21 to play. DeRozan, who missed a jump shot, fouled Young who made both shots with 20.5 seconds left to increase the Lakers’ lead to six.

The Lakers moved to within four points by finishing the second half on a 23-8 surge. The Raptors opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run led by Lowry’s seven points to take a 70-54 lead. The Lakers tied the game 79-79 with 2:55 to play in the third after Marshall, Young and guard Manny Harris hit consecutive 3-point shots.

The Lakers led 82-81 after three quarters when Young hit three of four free throws to conclude the scoring. Ross fouled him when he attempted a 3-pointer and also was given a technical foul.

The Raptors took a seven-point lead into the second quarter and when DeRozan hit a jumper, they increased the lead to 50-31, their biggest lead of the game. The Lakers cut the lead to 10 with a 9-0 run The Raptors led 58-54 at the half.

The Raptors shot 73.7 percent in the first quarter to take a 36-29 lead.

NOTES: Raptors F/G John Salmons (back spasms) did not play on Sunday. He left after the first half of Toronto’s 94-89 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. ... Raptors F Tyler Hansbrough (left ankle sprain) missed his ninth consecutive game. ... Lakers rookie F Ryan Kelly made his first career start on Sunday, taking the place of C/F Jordan Hill, after scoring a career-best 20 points in the 107-104 win at the Boston Celtics on Friday. ... The Lakers visit Chicago to play the Bulls on Monday for the fourth game of their seven-game road trip. ... The Raptors travel to Charlotte to play the Bobcats on Monday afternoon.