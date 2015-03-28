Raptors defeat Lakers to clinch Atlantic crown

TORONTO -- Entering Friday night’s action the Toronto Raptors were tied for the fourth worst record in the NBA since Feb. 21 at 5-13. Players admitted they felt a dark cloud over the club.

The Raptors are hoping a second consecutive Atlantic Division crown will cure what’s been ailing the club of late.

Led by center Jonas Valanciunas’ 19 points, the Raptors defeated the L.A. Lakers 94-83 on Friday night at Air Canada Centre to clinch the division title.

”All we need is something to get us back going here, to put us back in the right mood,“ said Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, who finished with six points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. ”Just knowing we clinched the division; this could be the thing that pushes over the hump and gives us what we need again.

“Get our swag back, that’s all it is.”

Toronto (43-30) has now won seven of 11 home games and improved to 25-13 at home this season, including 10-4 against the Western Conference.

“I think last year was so unexpected,” DeRozan said. “We never looked at it as ‘we can win our division’. We probably weren’t picked to win our division. All the odds were against us.”

“This time around, the start that we had on top of all the other teams that’s in the division, we kind of expected to win it. It’s kind of different, but it still means a lot.”

Forward James Johnson had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists while guard Lou Williams added 18 points and four assists.

The Lakers (19-52) dropped to 11-17 against the Eastern Conference this season including 2-11 on the road.

Guard Jeremy Lin led the Lakers with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists while guard Jordan Clarkson added 14 points and four rebounds.

“I think they turned it up in the second half defensively,” said Lin. “They put more pressure on everybody in terms of just coming off the pick-and-rolls and I thought that we ended up taking a lot of tough shots at the end of the shot clock.”

The Raptors used a 7-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from guard Greivis Vasquez to pull ahead 61-57 -- their biggest lead of the night with 5:25 remaining and didn’t look back taking a 71-66 lead into the fourth.

“I thought we were focused in the second half,” said Raptors coach Dwane Casey. “We had them at four offensive rebounds in that entire second half, I thought that was the key.”

The Lakers struggled in the second half after they went to the locker room with a 48-46 lead.

“I thought we just started missing shots,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “We got some great looks and then we had some shots under duress, but for the most part it seemed like when our offense started to go down so did our defense.”

Toronto had 14 assists on 17 field goals in the first half, but the Lakers out-rebounded the Raptors 27-17. Los Angeles had 12 offensive boards in the first half.

Toronto was 16-for-24 in the paint in first half, but just 1-for-11 outside it.

Lin, who was questionable to start due to an upper respiratory illness had a game-high 10 points in the first period.

The Raptors shot 6-for-10 in the paint, but 0-for-6 outside it in the first. Valanciunas and Amir Johnson shot 6-for-8 while the rest of team went 0-for-8.

NOTES: Lakers coach Byron Scott returned to the team Friday after missing the previous two games following the death of his mother. ... Raptors G Kyle Lowry missed his second game with back spasms. ... Toronto clinched a playoff berth for the seventh time in franchise history on Wednesday thanks to losses by the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets. ... The Lakers won the only other meeting between the two clubs this season, 129-122 in overtime on Nov. 30. ... The Lakers are 28-8 all time against the Raptors.