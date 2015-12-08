Raptors bounce back with win over Lakers

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors fans had the best of both worlds on Monday.

They cheered generously in their appreciation of Los Angeles Lakers small forward Kobe Bryant, who will be retiring at the end of the season.

And then their own star, guard Kyle Lowry, compiled 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 102-93 victory over the Lakers with a strong effort in the fourth quarter.

Forward Terrence Ross added 22 points -- including nine in the fourth quarter -- for the Raptors, who lost their previous two games, both at home where they are 5-4.

“It was fun,” Ross said. “Especially said it’s the last time I’ll play against (Bryant).”

Guard DeMar DeRozan had 16 points, and center Bismack Biyombo scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Toronto (13-9). Guard Cory Joseph contributed 14 points off the bench.

“It’s a sad day,” DeRozan said. “It’s a little bit everything just to see him walking away from the game, especially someone I idolized and grew up watching. I‘m honored just to have the opportunity to compete against him. When I‘m old I can add stories in stories that I played against Kobe, like a lot of older guys do about Michael Jordan.”

Bryant scored 21 points and had eight rebounds in his farewell appearance at Air Canada Centre. Forward Julius Randle added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers (3-18) coming off the bench. Guard Lou Williams had 15 points, and guard Jordan Clarkson chipped in with 13.

Los Angeles dropped its third game in a row.

Bryant received a loud ovation when the teams were introduced before the game, and when he left with 24.6 seconds to play in the game, he got a standing ovation.

“I‘m still trying to figure out the aging thing, trying to find consistency,” Bryant said. “The schedule we’ve played the past week has been tough, the amount of games we’ve been playing.”

The Lakers, playing the fifth of eight straight road games, were tied at 78 with 7:25 to play in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors pulled away.

When Lowry and DeRozan hit jumpers, the Raptors led by 13 with two minutes left.

“We had good looks but we couldn’t knock them down,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “Couldn’t make a shot, couldn’t get a block (down the stretch). I thought the biggest difference in the game was the (15) turnovers, it seemed like every time we turned it over they got a layup.”

Ross, playing for injured forward DeMarre Carroll, poured in 13 points to help the Raptors take a 25-22 lead after the first quarter.

With Lowry scoring 16 points in the second quarter, the Raptors were in front 52-42 at halftime. Lowry was 4-for-5 in 3-point attempts in the quarter and had 19 first-half points.

Bryant was cheered nearly every time he had the ball. When he was on the bench for a stretch during the second quarter, the crowd began to chant, “We want Kobe.”

After the game, Bryant chuckled about it. “They started a little too early, hey just give me five minutes,” he said.

The Lakers whittled the lead to three points early in the third quarter. A pair of Bryant free throws cut the margin to 58-57 with 7:26 left in the quarter.

Lakers guard D‘Angelo Russell finished the scoring in the third quarter with four straight to tie the game 71-71.

“It’s a dangerous habit,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “Some dangerous habits we have. One was rebounding, we got outrebounded by nine (47-38), our defense had slippages as far as our pick-and-roll coverage in getting back into the ball. I thought Terrence Ross coming in new into the rotation, I felt offensively he had it but we had some slippage defensively.”

The Raptors led 80-78 with 6:55 to play in the fourth quarter on a running dunk by Ross. A jumper by Ross made it a five-point lead, but Bryant’s 3-pointer cut the lead to two.

Lowry made two free throws with 4:00 to play to give Toronto a 91-85 lead. The Raptors led by nine with 2:56 left when Biyombo tipped in a pass from Lowry.

“Tonight I was able to trust my legs a little bit more,” Bryant said. “You just try to figure your way through the challenge, just try to learn from it, try to do better. It’s tough because we’re not a championship contender but you still have to try to go out there and do what you have to do. When I‘m playing well we’re a better team and when I‘m not we’re worse.”

NOTES: Lakers G Kobe Bryant, who played his final game at Air Canada Centre barring a comeback next season, was honored with a video tribute. Bryant had a career-best 81 points Jan 22, 2006, in Los Angeles against the Raptors. Bryant, who entered Monday battling a stomach virus, was held to 10 points when the Raptors defeated the Lakers 102-91 in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. ... Toronto F DeMarre Carroll (right knee contusion) did not play Monday and was ruled out indefinitely. ... The Raptors will play the fourth game of their six-game homestand against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. ... The Lakers will play the sixth game of their eight-game trip when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. ... Raptors F Lucas Nogueira (sprained left ankle) also did not play Monday.