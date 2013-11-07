Preview: Lakers at Rockets

Dwight Howard faces his former team for the first time when the Houston Rockets star center leads his team into a home matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Howard had one rocky season with the Lakers before jumping ship and signing an $88 million deal with the Rockets this offseason. He was booed in a return to the Staples Center to play the Clippers on Monday, but is off to a solid start with Houston, including a 29-point, 13-rebound effort in a 116-101 win at Portland on Tuesday.

Without Howard in the fold and still playing without injured superstar Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles has limped out of the gate, giving up an average of 109 points, second-most in the league entering play Wednesday. Lakers starters produced 32 points on 12-of-34 shooting in a 123-104 loss at Dallas on Tuesday. Point guard Steve Nash continued his slow start with five points and four assists in 20 minutes.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE LAKERS (2-3): According to Elias, Tuesday was the first time since the NBA-ABA merger that no Lakers starter scored more than 10 points. It continued an inconsistent start without Bryant that has coach Mike D‘Antoni going back to the drawing board. “You can’t get blown out and then think now we need to learn to win,” he told reporters after the loss to Dallas. “No, we need to learn how to play.”

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (4-1): Given that it came the night after a blowout loss in Los Angeles, the Houston win in Portland was impressive. The Rockets shot 54.7 percent from the floor, outrebounded the Trail Blazers by a whopping 47-30 margin and seemed to get stronger as the second half of the back-to-back dragged on, outscoring Portland by 10 points following intermission. With Howard leading the way with an NBA-high 14.6 rebounds entering Wednesday’s action, Houston ranks second in rebounding differential (10.2).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rockets G James Harden has made 2-of-14 3-pointers in his last two games.

2. Lakers swingman Nick Young has 34 points on 13-of-21 shooting in his last two outings after scoring a total of 25 points on 6-of-22 shooting in his first three.

3. Houston has won four straight meetings at home.

PREDICTION: Houston 108, Los Angeles 98