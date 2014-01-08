Preview: Lakers at Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers are already decimated by injuries - they only used eight players in Tuesday’s 110-97 loss at Dallas - and now leading scorer Nick Young is dealing with a sore back. Young, who struggled to two points against the Mavericks, will be a game-time decision when the Lakers play at Houston on Wednesday. The Rockets have won four of their last six and sit sixth in the Western Conference.

The Lakers, who have lost eight of nine, are visiting Houston for the second time this season but could be without four of the five starters from their 99-98 win on Nov. 7. “We’ve got some guys who are struggling right now and some guys playing well,” Lakers coach Mike D‘Antoni told reporters. “Then in the next game, the guys who were struggling play well and the others start struggling.” Houston has won six of eight at home, where it boasts a 14-5 record.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), CSN Houston

ABOUT THE LAKERS (14-21): A deep, productive bench was Los Angeles’ greatest asset early in the season, but the rash of injuries has changed that. The Lakers seem to have stumbled onto something with fourth-string point guard Kendall Marshall, though, as the second-year player has recorded 38 assists in his first three starts. Big man Pau Gasol also continues to produce - he has recorded three straight double-doubles - in spite of trade rumors centered around him.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (22-13): Houston has compiled a ton of offensive talent starting with James Harden (24.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds) and Dwight Howard (17.8 points, 12.9 rebounds). Third-year forward Chandler Parsons (17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds) is having a breakout year and has scored in double digits in 30 of his 33 games this season, but he is questionable with a knee injury suffered in practice Monday. The Rockets’ depth already has taken a hit because of injuries to Patrick Beverley (broken hand) and Omer Asik (bruised thigh).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Howard had 15 points and 14 rebounds in the first meeting with his former team.

2. Lakers SG Jodie Meeks has averaged 21.7 points over the past three games.

3. The Rockets reportedly are looking to trade second-year PF Donatas Motiejunas, who has averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds while playing sparingly in 17 games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 108, Lakers 101