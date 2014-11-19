Preview: Lakers at Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers finally found the secret formula to winning, and Kobe Bryant taking fewer shots was one of the keys. The Lakers will attempt to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they visit the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Bryant, who hoisted up 34 shots in 31 minutes during a loss to Golden State on Sunday, shot better than 50 percent from the field for the first time this season in a 114-109 win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

The Rockets will offer up a bigger test than the Hawks, though their improved defense showed some holes in a 119-93 loss at Memphis on Monday. Houston is still surrendering an average of just 91.6 points – second-best in the league – and already trounced the Lakers once this season with a 108-90 triumph at Los Angeles in the season opener. “The good thing about this; it is only one loss,” Rockets guard Jason Terry told reporters after Monday’s setback. “Now we will take it out on the Lakers, but we won’t forget this one.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, TWSN (Los Angeles), ROOT Southwest (Houston)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (2-9): Bryant keeps checking off personal milestones on the way to the Hall of Fame and went over 32,000 points in his career during Tuesday’s triumph. With Bryant going 10-of-18 from the field in that one, plenty of shots were left over and Nick Young, who missed the first 10 games recovering from a thumb injury, immediately made his presence felt with 17 points off the bench. Jeremy Lin, who moved to the Lakers in a trade from Houston over the summer, posted his first double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (8-2): Houston put together its best defensive performance of the season in a 69-65 win at Oklahoma City on Sunday, but the strain of a back-to-back on the road proved to be too much as the team was not up to the task Monday. “Our offense disintegrated and it turned into offense for (Memphis),” coach Kevin McHale told reporters of the debacle. All-Star James Harden had a particularly woeful evening with six points on 1-of-8 shooting after scoring at least 18 in each of the previous nine games, including 32 against the Lakers.

TIP-INS

1. Police in Georgia have reopened a child-abuse case against Rockets C Dwight Howard stemming from an incident in the fall.

2. Houston has won the past four meetings by an average of 18.3 points.

3. Los Angeles C Jordan Hill has posted three straight double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Rockets 115, Lakers 99