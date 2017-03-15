Preview: Lakers at Rockets

The Houston Rockets are feeling good about themselves after a solid victory and now look to beat up on the worst team in the Western Conference when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Rockets outplayed the defending NBA champions on Sunday when unstoppable James Harden led Houston to a 117-112 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and can clinch a playoff spot by beating Los Angeles.

Harden recorded 38 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 16th triple-double of the campaign and was thrilled with the signature victory. "It's a big win for us, especially because we're down the stretch and it's time to begin preparing ourselves for postseason," Harden told reporters. "Big win against the defending champs." The Lakers dropped 10 of their past 11 games after being routed 129-101 by the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Los Angeles coach Luke Walton is experimenting with the lineups and started Jordan Clarkson at point guard ahead of D'Angelo Russell against the Nuggets.

TV: 8 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (20-47): Clarkson is averaging 20.7 points over the past six games after scoring 19 points versus Denver and Walton made it clear the decision wasn't due to any dissatisfaction with Russell. One youngster receiving extended play is rookie center Ivica Zubac, who had a career-best 25 points (on 12-of-15 shooting) to go with 11 rebounds during the disappointing showing against the Nuggets. "We didn't compete. We weren't ready," Zubac told reporters. "It's a shame for our team. We should be ashamed, and the next game we have to go as hard as we can."

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (46-21): Harden bolstered his MVP hopes with his performance against Cleveland and the 30-point effort was his 31st of the season. Coach Mike D'Antoni's progressive system turned Harden from a scorer into a multi-dimensional machine and Houston sits 25 games above .500 after breaking even last season at 41-41. The Rockets are a distant third in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs and also possess a four-game cushion over the fourth-place Utah Jazz.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets won 10 of the past 12 meetings but the teams have split two meetings this season.

2. Russell scored 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting against Denver.

3. Houston backup SG Lou Williams is averaging 14 points and shooting just 35.4 percent from the field in nine games since being acquired by the Lakers.

PREDICTION: Rockets 137, Lakers 104