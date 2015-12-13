Rockets rout Lakers, spoil Bryant’s big game

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets guard James Harden had no quarrel with the partisan Toyota Center crowd rabidly cheering Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at every turn on Saturday night, seemingly spurring Bryant to his best shooting performance thus far in his final season in the NBA.

Harden and Rockets center Dwight Howard co-authored an outstanding offensive performance, one supported by the bench unit, as the Houston Rockets overwhelmed the Los Angeles Lakers 126-97.

While Harden scored a game-high 30 points, Howard added 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and 12 rebounds. Guard Marcus Thornton paced the reserves with 18 points as Houston (12-12) totaled 55 bench points and won for the seventh time in nine games to lift its record back to .500.

“I‘m just happy we’re playing better basketball as a team,” Howard said. “We’ve still got a ways to go. We did some really good things tonight and there are some things we’ve got to work on.”

The Lakers lost seven times on their season-long eight-game road trip. Bryant delivered to the delight of his supporters, posting 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals despite sitting out the fourth quarter.

Bryant shot 9 of 16 from the floor and 4 of 9 on 3-pointers, marking the first time this season he made more than half of his shot attempts.

“I felt pretty good and I feel like my legs are starting to catch up, better late than never,” Bryant said. “It’s like my rhythm is starting to come back a little and my legs are moving pretty well. I‘m feeling good.”

Four additional Lakers scored in double figures, including guard Lou Williams (15 points) and rookie guard D‘Angelo Russell (12). But the Lakers (3-21) were undone by the Rockets’ exceptional perimeter shooting, with Houston nailing 15 of 33 3-pointers to stymie all rallies. Harden and Thornton shot a combined 7 for 13 from behind the arc.

With Bryant playing the role of facilitator - he had five of the Lakers’ first seven assists - Los Angeles raced to a 25-21 lead following a transition layup from Russell with 3:33 left in the first quarter. Bryant scored just three points and attempted three shots in the period, and after he went to the bench, the Lakers’ offense collapsed in his absence.

“I thought we did start off the game pretty well,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “I thought our first unit was doing a good job and the second unit was terrible.”

The Rockets erupted for a 30-4 run, scoring primarily in transition by turning the Lakers over while surrendering one field goal over an eight-plus minute stretch. Thornton scored 11 points in less than two minutes and Houston led 51-29 before Bryant led a Lakers’ resurgence.

Bryant scored 11 points in the second quarter to raucous celebration, spearheading a 13-0 run that cut the deficit to nine. But Harden and Howard reclaimed control and got rolling again, with Howard scoring the final six points of the half to up the lead to 63-46 at the intermission.

Harden and Howard tallied 35 points in the first half. But Bryant stole the show, and Harden was glad to defer the spotlight even in victory.

“That’s a legend. This is his last year out,” said Harden, who wore the first sneakers Adidas issued when Bryant represented the shoe company. “I was cheering his name too. It’s a one-in-a-lifetime chance that you’ll see this guy play again.”

NOTES: Lakers coach Byron Scott acknowledged there may be a “little bit of a correlation” between the improved play of rookie G D‘Angelo Russell and the sprained right ankle suffered by G Jordan Clarkson late in the first half at Minnesota on Wednesday. With Clarkson sidelined, Russell averaged 23.5 points and 4.5 assists over the two games entering the finale of the Lakers’ eight-game road trip. “I still think they can (play together),” Scott said of Russell and Clarkson, and the latter sat out again versus the Rockets. ... Lakers F Kobe Bryant participated in all three back-to-backs during the road trip. “I think it’s more of where he is physically and mentally,” Scott said. “I think it’s a testament to both.” ... Rockets F Trevor Ariza (bruised lower back) returned to the starting lineup after having his streak of 173 consecutive games played snapped in Washington on Wednesday.