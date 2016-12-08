Rockets rout Lakers 134-95

HOUSTON - With the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers on the docket and a measure of revenge in the offing, the Houston Rockets did what purportedly good teams do in these situations.

Eric Gordon scored 26 points in 24 minutes and James Harden added 25 points and eight assists before sitting out the fourth quarter in the Rockets' 134-95 dismantling of the Lakers on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

Gordon made a career-high eight 3-pointers to become the first Houston reserve since Sleepy Floyd on Jan. 21, 1992, against Milwaukee to score at least 26 points in 24 or fewer minutes. Gordon is the fifth player in league history with a least eight treys in 24 or fewer minutes and is 34 of 68 on 3-pointers over his last seven games.

"I'm just settling in on my role and my role is definitely to bring a different energy and scoring, playmaking with the second unit," Gordon said. "I'm settling in and it's getting better and better. Teammates look for me and it's just up to me to knock down shots."

The Rockets (15-7) extended their NBA-record streak of games with at least 10 3-pointers to 21, finishing 15 of 36 en route to their sixth victory in seven games. Houston also converted 28 Lakers turnovers into 42 points, 23 in the opening half.

The Lakers won the season opener for both teams on Oct. 26 at Staples Center.

Seven Rockets scored in double figures, including all five starters. It marked the third time in four games that seven Rockets reached double figures. Guard Patrick Beverley posted 10 points and a career-high-tying 12 assists while center Clint Capela and forward Ryan Anderson scored 12 points each. Trevor Ariza added 11.

Reserve guard Lou Williams (team-high 24 points) and Julius Randle (21 points, 10 rebounds) carried the Lakers (10-14) early, but with D'Angelo Russell, Nick Young, Jose Calderon and Tarik Black unavailable, that tandem wasn't nearly enough. Los Angeles has lost fourth consecutive games and seven of its last nine.

"This league doesn't feel sorry for anybody," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "They were a little shorthanded, but we did out part."

Gordon was the catalyst for the blowout, drilling a 3 with 5:53 left in the first quarter to deliver Houston its first double-digit lead at 21-11. He added a trio of treys to close the quarter, all inside the final two minutes, as the Rockets stretched their advantage to 43-27 entering the second quarter via 65.4 percent shooting.

"The amount of transition baskets they got where they literally got a rebound and got ahead and got a layup (were damaging)," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "You're not going to win a road game in the NBA no matter how good you are when you give up those type of numbers like we did tonight."

Randle and Williams had combined to score 18 consecutive points for the Lakers, and with additional support from rookie Brandon Ingram (12 points, seven boards), the Lakers clawed to within 51-44 on a Jordan Clarkson 3-pointer with 4:48 left in the first half. Clarkson made just his second start of the season for Los Angeles.

But the Rockets followed by making 13 of 21 field goals (61.9 percent) in the third quarter, including 7 of 11 from deep, to erase all doubt. Harden and Gordon combined for 18 points in the period as Houston added seven points in transition.

"We just didn't get back," Randle said. "I don't know if it was mental focus or what. We have to get back to being ourselves and playing the right way.

"When I'm on the floor I don't think about it (the injuries). That's an excuse."

NOTES: Lakers G D'Angelo Russell (left knee) has initiated basketball activities and could return to action early next week. Russell has missed 11 of 12 games, including Wednesday night, with knee soreness. He met with team doctors in Los Angeles on Tuesday, at which time he was cleared for on-court action. ... Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni will stick with his normal rotation at center, starting Clint Capela and following with Nene off the bench. But D'Antoni admitted that the emergence of Montrezl Harrell has made his allotting of minutes challenging. Harrell averaged 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 21.3 minutes over the three previous games. ... Lakers F Larry Nance Jr. returned to the rotation after missing two games with a right knee contusion.