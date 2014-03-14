Preview: Lakers at Spurs

The Western Conference-leading San Antonio Spurs haven’t lost in three weeks and look to record their ninth consecutive victory when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. San Antonio has put together several strong performances since getting injured players like Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard back in action and holds a half-game lead over the second-place Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers were lost 131-102 to Oklahoma City on Thursday and are tied with the Utah Jazz for last place in the West.

Los Angeles has been experiencing a horrific defensive stretch in which it has allowed an average of 129.8 points over the last five outings. San Antonio posted a 103-90 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday as six different players scored in double digits. “We’re getting a rhythm,” Parker said afterward. “You don’t want to peak too early but we’re playing good basketball. Hopefully we can keep it going and stay healthy. The most important thing, like everybody knows, is the playoffs.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), KENS (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (22-43): Guard Jodie Meeks couldn’t follow up his career-best 42-point outing in Sunday’s victory over Oklahoma City and was held to 19 on 6-of-15 shooting in Thursday’s rematch. His point total led Los Angeles in scoring and he is averaging 25.7 points over the last three games. Meeks has been the biggest beneficiary of Kobe Bryant’s season-long injury woes and his 15.3 average is nearly five points better than his previous high, set in 2010-11 with the Philadelphia 76ers.

ABOUT THE SPURS (48-16): Parker had just nine points in the win over Portland after scoring a combined 50 points over the previous two games. Yet his mere presence on the court packs a soothing effect on his teammates. San Antonio’s winning streak began with Leonard’s return and the third-year forward is averaging 14.6 points and seven rebounds during the stretch. Leonard is 17-of-26 from the field over the last three games and is shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 13-of-14 from the free-throw line in March.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Parker scored 24 points as San Antonio recorded a 91-85 victory over the Lakers on Nov. 1.

2. Los Angeles has allowed 131 or more points in four of the past five games.

3. Spurs PF Tim Duncan is just 11-of-31 from the field over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 115, Lakers 90