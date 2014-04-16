Preview: Lakers at Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers will end their season against the San Antonio Spurs for a second consecutive year when the teams meet Wednesday night in San Antonio in the final regular-season game. The Spurs are headed to the postseason for the 17th consecutive season, while the Lakers will miss out on the playoffs for just the third time since 1976. San Antonio swept Los Angeles in the first round last season before losing to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Everyone who attends the game is set to receive a poster featuring Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, but it would be a surprise if San Antonio’s Big Three made an appearance in the game. With the No. 1 seed locked up for the Western Conference playoffs and the trio taking part in Monday’s loss to the Houston Rockets, there’s a strong possibility coach Gregg Popovich will rest his aging stars in preparation for the start of the playoffs this weekend. The Lakers have been going with a patchwork lineup pretty much all season because of injuries, but they did manage a 15-point win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, which actually hurt their lottery chances.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (26-55): With their worst record in franchise history guaranteed, the Lakers are looking for any silver lining they can find. Nick Young has been good as gold this month, putting up a season-high 41 points against the Jazz, his second 40-point game in April, while building up his resume in the process. Young has a player-option for next season after signing a two-year, $2.3-million deal at the veteran’s minimum last summer.

ABOUT THE SPURS (62-19): Another indication that the Big Three likely won’t play in the regular-season finale is the Spurs rested Patty Mills, Danny Green, Tiago Splitter and Kawhi Leonard on Monday, likely so they can play heavier minutes on Wednesday in absence of the others. Leonard had a big game against the Lakers last month, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds, one of three double-doubles since returning from a broken hand in late February.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio went 0-8 against the Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder this season, becoming the first 60-win team to be swept in a four-game series by two teams in the same season.

2. The Spurs will meet the loser of Wednesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of the playoffs.

3. The Lakers, likely to finish with the sixth-worst record in the NBA this season, would have a 21.5 percent chance of gaining a top three pick in the upcoming draft.

PREDICTION: Lakers 105, Spurs 99