Preview: Lakers at Spurs

Kobe Bryant is within reach of a milestone as his Los Angeles Lakers attempt for back-to-back wins Friday when they visit the San Antonio Spurs. Bryant, second in the league in scoring at 25.5 points, boasts 32,262 career points – 31 short of passing Michael Jordan for third on the NBA’s all-time list. It will be difficult for Bryant to record 30 or more for the seventh time this season against the Spurs, who stand second in the league in scoring defense and have won 11 of 13 games.

Bryant posted 32 points as the Lakers edged Sacramento 98-95 on Tuesday to snap a three-game losing streak, but scored a season-low nine in a loss to San Antonio on Nov. 14. Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili are expected back after being rested in the Spurs’ 109-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. San Antonio’s leading scorer Tony Parker (strained hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (bruised right hand) also missed that game and are questionable for Friday.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE LAKERS (6-16): Bryant leads the team in scoring by more than 10 as Nick Young contributes 14.6 points, but both are shooting under 40 percent from the field. Jordan Hill is averaging career bests of 13 points and nine rebounds while Carlos Boozer has registered 27 points combined while coming off the bench the last two games after starting his previous 588 contests. Power forward Ed Davis has started the last two games for the Lakers and made 10-of-11 from the field for 23 points total.

ABOUT THE SPURS (16-6): Coach Gregg Popovich told reporters, “I haven’t been this pleased in a while,” after his team executed well without his four top scorers against the Knicks. The Spurs also welcomed back center Tiago Splitter Wednesday after he missed the previous 18 games with a calf injury and he should help inside. Parker leads the team in scoring (16.6) and assists (5.5), Duncan has been steady (14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds) and Marco Belinelli averaged 18.3 points the last three games.

BUZZER-BEATERS

1. Duncan has 25,178 career points, 15 shy of passing Hall of Fame Lakers G Jerry West for 18th on the NBA’s all-time list.

2. Los Angeles had a season-low five turnovers in the victory over Sacramento and is among the league leaders at only 12 per contest.

3. The Spurs are 11-0 when they score at least 100 points in a game this season.

PREDICTION: Spurs 104, Lakers 90