Preview: Lakers at Spurs

Kobe Bryant’s physically challenging season has become even tougher to endure as an MRI exam revealed he tore the rotator cuff in his right shoulder when Los Angeles lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Bryant left the team and returned to Los Angeles and will miss the contest when the Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. “It felt fine when I went up, didn’t feel too good when I came down,” Bryant told reporters after the team’s sixth straight loss.

The Spurs gave a lackluster effort while losing to the Chicago Bulls 104-81 on Thursday, and coach Gregg Popovich was none too thrilled about the performance. “We just played embarrassing basketball,” Popovich told reporters. “I want my money back.” The loss was only the second in eight games for San Antonio, which is trying to recover from a slow start caused by injuries to make a run up the Western Conference standings.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (12-31): Bryant was voted in as a Western Conference All-Star starter on Thursday but the latest injury could knock him out of the contest. The 36-year-old Bryant has often been rested over the last month as he has dealt with a variety of leg and back ailments. Los Angeles forward Nick Young has a sprained right thumb and is expected to play – he had just nine points due to the injury against the Pelicans after scoring 47 over the previous two games.

ABOUT THE SPURS (27-17): Veteran guard Manu Ginobili is struggling and had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting against Chicago for his second single-digit outing in three games. Ginobili has reached double figures just four times in nine January contests, and the only occasion in which he has shot higher than 50 percent is when he exploded for 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 14. Small forward Kawhi Leonard was the only starter to score in double digits against the Bulls and all 16 of his points came in the first half.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split two meetings this season with the visiting squad winning both times.

2. San Antonio SG Danny Green has scored in single digits in back-to-back games following a streak of four straight double-digit outings.

3. Los Angeles PF Jordan Hill had 15 points and 13 rebounds against the Pelicans for his 15th double-double of the season, matching a career best.

PREDICTION: Spurs 107, Lakers 84