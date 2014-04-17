(Updated: UPDATES with San Antonio opponent in notes Minor editing throughout)

Lakers 113, Spurs 100: Jordan Hill had 18 points and 14 rebounds as visiting Los Angeles ended their worst season in franchise history on a high note.

Nick Young added 16 points off the bench for the Lakers, who finished 27-55. The remaining five starters and two additional reserves also scored in double figures for Los Angeles, led by Kendall Marshall with 15 points and 11 assists.

Kawhi Leonard scored 14 points for the Spurs, who will enter the postseason this weekend as the top-seeded team in the Western Conference for the third time in the last four seasons. Austin Daye added 13 points off the bench for for San Antonio, which rested veterans Tim Duncan and Marco Belinelli.

The Lakers led by as many as 13 on Young’s three-point with just under a minute left in the first quarter, but the Spurs built some momentum with a 9-0 run that pulled them within one just past the midway point of the second quarter. The score was tied at the half and San Antonio called a quick timeout after the Lakers scored the first six points of the third quarter.

Patty Mills, Manu Ginobili and Boris Diaw were reinserted into the game and Tiago Splitter scored on an offensive rebound off Ginobili’s miss but another 5-0 burst put the Spurs down by nine and the Lakers would eventually take an 11-point lead into the fourth. The Spurs had another slow start to the quarter and the Lakers were able to extend their lead to 15 and San Antonio never got back into the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Spurs will open the playoffs against Dallas. ... Lakers G Kent Bazemore, who suffered a torn tendon in his foot earlier this month, underwent successful surgery Wednesday. … Hill, who came in averaging 9.5 points for the season and 6.7 for his career, averaged 16.6 over the final eight games.