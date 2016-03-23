Preview: Lakers at Suns

The Phoenix Suns will attempt to defeat Los Angeles at home for the 10th consecutive time when the Lakers visit Wednesday. Phoenix began the streak with a victory Feb. 19, 2012, and also has won 10 of the past 12 overall meetings with the Lakers.

The Lakers ended a four-game slide Tuesday with a solid 107-100 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Kobe Bryant (shoulder) returned from a two-game absence to score 20 points in 30 minutes and is expected to play against the Suns in his final appearance in Phoenix before retiring. The Suns are 5-7 during their last 12 games and dropped a 103-97 decision to the Grizzlies on Monday. Lowly Phoenix lost 28 of 30 games during one stretch this season and saw coach Jeff Hornacek get fired after entering the season with playoff aspirations.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (15-55): Rookie point guard D‘Angelo Russell is questionable to play against Phoenix after suffering a bruised left shin against the Grizzlies. Coach Byron Scott said a decision will be made Wednesday afternoon after the training staff can assess the level of soreness. Russell, who scored 11 points in 22 minutes, missed the final 1 1/2 quarters after colliding with Memphis forward JaMychal Green.

ABOUT THE SUNS (19-51): Veteran center Tyson Chandler had 12 points and 17 rebounds in a victory at Los Angeles on Friday but might not be available after leaving Monday’s game against Memphis with back spasms. Chandler also made it clear he would prefer this be his one and only season with the Suns despite having three years left on a four-year, $52 million deal. “I want to win now,” Chandler told reporters. “I‘m not in any kind of rebuilding stage. So if that’s the case, it ain’t where I‘m supposed to be.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns PG Brandon Knight had 22 points in Friday’s 95-90 road win over the Lakers.

2. Los Angeles F Brandon Bass matched his season high of 18 points against Memphis and has scored in double figures in seven of his past eight contests.

3. Phoenix rookie SG Devin Booker is just 13-of-45 shooting during the past three games.

PREDICTION: Suns 116, Lakers 111