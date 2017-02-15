Preview: Lakers at Suns

Winning in Phoenix has been tough for the Los Angeles Lakers and they will attempt to end a 10-game losing streak in the desert metropolis when they visit the Suns on Wednesday. Phoenix's streak of success matches its longest home winning streak against the Lakers, equaling a stretch from Nov. 22, 1977 to March 18, 1981.

Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe scored 30 points in a victory over the Lakers on Dec. 9 and he poured in 37 in Monday's 110-108 loss to New Orleans Pelicans for his 11th 30-point outing of the campaign. Bledsoe, who is averaging 21.5 points, has scored in double digits in a career-best 42 consecutive games, the longest streak by a Phoenix player since Amar'e Stoudemire (51) in 2009-10. The Suns have dropped 10 of their past 12 games while the Lakers have lost 12 of their last 16 contests after suffering a 97-96 setback to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Much of the focus surrounding Los Angeles is the push that team legend Magic Johnson is making for power after recently being named an adviser to co-owner Jeanie Buss.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE LAKERS (19-38): Johnson was slated to meet with executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss and general manager Mitch Kupchak to discuss strategy heading into the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Making the situation more dicey was Johnson publicly declaring Tuesday that he will push to hire Kobe Bryant to whatever front office job the recently retired icon desires. "Everybody has to be on the same page right now," Johnson told ESPN. "What we should be concerned about is not just right now, but how it will affect the future of the Lakers. That's why we all have to be on the same page."

ABOUT THE SUNS (17-39): Shooting guard Devin Booker averages 21.1 points per game and the second-year pro has scored 20 or more points in 19 of the past 21 games. Booker poured in 39 points in a loss to the Lakers on Nov. 6 but struggled in the second contest when he tallied just 15 points on 6-of-17 shooting while Bledsoe enjoyed the big night. Small forward T.J. Warren, who scored 22 against the Lakers in November, was scoreless in 26 minutes versus New Orleans and has failed to reach double digits in eight of the past 14 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The team split two meetings in Los Angeles earlier this season but the Suns have won 15 of the past 20 meetings.

2. Phoenix PF P.J. Tucker collected a career-best 16 rebounds in the loss to the Pelicans.

3. Los Angeles backup SG Lou Williams scored 29 points against Sacramento and has tallied 20 or more in 10 of the past 13 games.

PREDICTION: Suns 120, Lakers 115