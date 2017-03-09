The Phoenix Suns get another chance to put more distance between themselves and the Western Conference basement when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The Suns could not quite pull off a four-game winning streak but have won enough lately to pull two games in front of the west-worst Lakers.

Phoenix began its homestand with wins over Charlotte, Oklahoma City and Boston before struggling to defend without fouling in a 131-127 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. The Suns sent the Wizards to the line an NBA season-high 53 times and fell behind by 22 points in the first half before rallying to make it close in the end. The Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter on Tuesday as well but succeeded only in making a blowout loss seem somewhat respectable as they suffered a 122-111 setback in Dallas after trailing by as many as 31 points in the third quarter. "Teams feel like when they play us right now, we're kind of a soft team that they can come in to get their offensive numbers against," Los Angeles coach Luke Walton told reporters. "That's got to be up to us to change that."

ABOUT THE LAKERS (19-45): While Los Angeles is struggling in the present, the future became a little clearer when Rob Pelinka was officially named the team's general manager on Tuesday. Pelinka is a former sports agent who used to represent Kobe Bryant and is familiar with NBA front offices. "We have worked closely with Rob for many years and have first-hand experience with his knowledge of the league and the business of basketball," Lakers president and governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "In our recent discussions, it was clear that he also shares our goal of returning the Lakers to being an elite NBA franchise."

ABOUT THE SUNS (21-43): Phoenix is trying to return to elite franchise status as well and is seeing what it has in young frontcourt players Marquese Chriss and Alan Williams, both of whom fouled out in 26 minutes or fewer on Tuesday. Williams also managed to record a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench - his fourth consecutive double-double. Growing pains are happening in the backcourt as well, where starters Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker combined for 55 points but also totaled 12 turnovers in the setback.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns SF T.J. Warren is shooting 65.2 percent from the field in his last eight games.

2. Los Angeles PF Julius Randle recorded his second triple-double of the season with 13 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists on Tuesday.

3. Phoenix took the last two meetings, including a 137-101 drubbing at home on Feb. 15.

PREDICTION: Suns 119, Lakers 106