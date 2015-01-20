Point guards power Suns past Lakers

PHOENIX -- Goran Dragic readily admits that he wasn’t sure how it would work when another point guard, Eric Bledsoe, joined him in the Phoenix Suns’ starting backcourt last fall.

Now, even with three point guards in the mix with the addition of Isaiah Thomas, it is opponents who are searching for answers as the Suns begin to smooth out all their rough edges.

Thomas scored 24 points off the bench, and Dragic added 24 points and nine rebounds as the Suns won their sixth consecutive home game, shaking off the pesky Los Angeles Lakers 115-100 Monday.

Bledsoe finished with 17 points and seven assists as the Suns shot 65 percent in a 36-point third quarter after the teams played to a first-half draw. The Suns (25-18) won for the 13th time in 17 games. They have five games remaining their franchise-long, eight-game homestand that has begun with three wins.

“Isaiah had a great night, and all three guards played tremendous,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. “We didn’t have great nights from our other guys, but they were still solid.”

In the first three quarters, Bledsoe, Dragic and Thomas combined for 53 of Phoenix’s 87 points, making 21 of 29 shots from the floor (72.4 percent). They finished with 65 points on 25-for-38 shooting (65.8 percent).

“In training camp, I doubted how it was going to work,” Dragic said of working with Bledsoe, “but it has been great. Last year our chemistry was great; unfortunately, he got hurt. But now I know what he’s going to do, and if you play like this, it’s so much easier. I know where I need to be and what to do. I hope he feels the same way about me.”

Bledsoe smiled when heard the comment and nodded in agreement.

“We have two other great point guards, and we stay in attack mode and put pressure on the other team,” Bledsoe said. “(Dragic) and I are unselfish players, and we look for one another and we have a feel for each other on the floor. The feelings are mutual.”

Forward Nick Young came out of a personal shooting slump and had 24 points to lead the Lakers, who committed 15 of their 23 turnovers in the second half. Young tried to keep his team close, scoring 16 straight Los Angeles points in the fourth quarter, and he whittled what was once a 19-point deficit to 105-98 on a four-point play with 4:05 left.

The Lakers (12-30) got as close as six before the Suns regrouped to pull away.

”A drought is a drought. I’ve never been worried,“ Young said. ”I know my shot is going to come back.

“The last two games we’ve had over 20 turnovers. We were careless with the ball, trying to do too much.”

The Lakers, who played without guard Kobe Bryant, were swept by the Suns in a season series for just the third time in 46 years. Phoenix went 4-0 against Los Angeles this season, winning by an average of 13 points.

”We didn’t have any poise whatsoever in the second half,“ Lakers coach Bryon Scott said. ”Any bit of pressure they put on us, we just seemed to fold.

Suns guard Gerald Green added 13 points, but his three backcourt mates stole the show after a slow start.

Without Bryant, who took a scheduled game off, the Lakers shot 40 percent from the field in the first half and committed eight turnovers. However, the Suns weren’t any better, and the lead changed hands 12 times during a listless first 24 minutes.

The teams were even at 26 after one quarter and even at 51 at the half. Guard Wayne Ellington had seven points in the second quarter and gave the Lakers their biggest lead at 46-40 on a 3-pointer from 25 feet out with 3:46 left.

Dragic had 10 of his 16 first-half points in the second quarter and brought the Suns back. He followed two free throws with a fastbreak layup off a long pass from Bledsoe. Thomas had 11 points in the quarter and tied the game at 51 on his third 3-pointer of the half with 29.9 seconds left.

The Suns pushed the lead to 87-77 after three quarters and took control with a 15-6 run to open the fourth thanks to four consecutive 3-pointers -- two by Green and one each by forward Marcus Morris and Thomas, who made it 105-86 Phoenix on a 26-footer with 6:31 left. Young then tried to shoot the Lakers back in the game, and he briefly succeeded.

“When I get the opportunity and the minutes, I feel like I can make plays for my teammates and for myself,” Thomas said. “We had a nice run of shots in the fourth quarter, and they hit some and it got a little close. But we settled down and got the win, and that is what’s important.”

NOTES: The Suns swept the season series from Los Angeles for the first time since 2004-05. ... With G Kobe Bryant taking a day on his rest schedule, the Lakers went with a starting backcourt of Wayne Ellington and Jeremy Lin. Coach Byron Scott said he was looking for Lin to get the Lakers into their offense quicker against the guard-stacked Suns. “He’s got his hands full on the defensive end, but he still has to be aggressive offensively, looking for shots and looking for his teammates,” Scott said of Lin, who scored 10 points. ... Phoenix earned a sixth consecutive home win for the first time since March 13-April 13, 2010. ... Suns C Alex Len saw his streak of double-digit-rebound games end at four when he pulled down six boards Monday. The most recent five-game streak by a Suns player was by C Marcin Gortat from April 16-25, 2012.