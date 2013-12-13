Preview: Lakers at Thunde

The Los Angeles Lakers are winless in two games since Kobe Bryant’s return, and they’ll be hard-pressed to change that when they travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Friday. The Lakers are trying to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season, even as their star eases back into action after a torn Achilles tendon. Oklahoma City has won four straight and 12 of 13 and owns a 10-0 home mark.

Bryant has faced mixed results in his return, scoring only nine points on 2-of-9 shooting in his debut against Toronto but scoring a team-high 20 in a 114-108 loss to Phoenix on Tuesday. “It’s a process,” Bryant told reporters. “You just continue to figure out what you can and can’t do. Every game you try to step up and do a little bit more and just go from there.” The Thunder have done just about everything right lately - they’ve lost only once since Nov. 14.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (10-11): Los Angeles will need Bryant’s role to shift with the news that point guard Steve Blake will miss at least six weeks with a torn elbow ligament. The Lakers lean heavily on their outside shooting - they lead the NBA with 10.3 3-pointers - but lost one of their best bombers in Blake. Perhaps of greater concern is shoring up the defense, as the Lakers have allowed an average of 108.5 points over their past four games and have to face a red-hot offensive team in Oklahoma City.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (17-4): Oklahoma City loves to get out in transition, ranking third in the league with 17.3 fast-break points, and should have success against a Lakers team that allows 17.7 fast-break points per contest - second-most in the NBA. Kevin Durant (28.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists) and Russell Westbrook (21.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds) are the catalysts at both ends, but the Thunder are getting more from their role players this year. Serge Ibaka (14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds) continues to improve in the post, and guards Reggie Jackson (12 points) and Jeremy Lamb (9.4 points) have provided a spark off the bench.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City is 13-1 when outrebounding its opponent.

2. The Lakers average 47.8 bench points and their reserves have outscored their counterparts in 18 of 21 games.

3. Durant has scored 35 points or more in four of his last five regular-season games against the Lakers.

PREDICTION: Thunder 108, Lakers 101