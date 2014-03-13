Preview: Lakers at Thunde

While Kobe Bryant is done for the season, Oklahoma City will be intent on shutting down replacement shooting guard Jodie Meeks when the Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Meeks scored a career-best 42 points when the Lakers stunningly defeated the Thunder last Sunday, and Oklahoma City will be highly motivated to shut him down in the rematch. Los Angeles announced Wednesday that the 35-year-old Bryant (knee) won’t play again this season.

Meeks scored 20 of his points in the third quarter as the lowly Lakers recovered from an 18-point deficit to post the 114-110 win over the Thunder. When Los Angeles visited Oklahoma City in mid-December, Meeks tallied just nine points on 3-of-16 shooting as the Lakers were routed 122-97. Thunder forward Kevin Durant recorded his 11th 40-point outing of the campaign by pouring in 42 points in Tuesday’s 106-98 victory over the Houston Rockets. Oklahoma City is just 4-5 since point guard Russell Westbrook returned from a knee injury as it battles San Antonio for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (22-42): The inevitable shutting down of Bryant ends a frustrating season for the future Hall of Famer. Bryant missed the first 19 games while recovering from last season’s Achilles’ tendon injury and then went down with the leg injury just six games later. He averaged only 13.8 points in the games he played but told reporters Wednesday that he is going to set the bar high for next season. “I don’t want to say I’ll be back at the top of my game because everybody is going to think I’m crazy and an old player not letting go, that sort of thing,” Bryant said. “But that’s what it’s going to be.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER (47-17): Westbrook had a shaky outing against the Lakers last Sunday despite having 20 points and eight assists. He negated the assists with eight turnovers and was just 7-of-23 from the field. Westbrook bounced back with 24 points and seven assists against the Rockets on Wednesday when he was highly motivated by the sight of Houston guard Patrick Beverley. Westbrook’s knee issues began in the first round of last season’s playoffs when Beverley lunged at him and crashed into the knee while Westbrook was stopping to call a timeout. Westbrook is averaging 21.2 points since returning to action and has scored 20 or more points in six of the past seven games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Sunday’s victory was only the Lakers’ second in the last nine regular-season meetings with the Thunder.

2. Los Angeles C Pau Gasol has put together six consecutive 20-point outings and is averaging 23.5 points during the stretch.

3. Durant posted his sixth career triple-double (27 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds) in Sunday’s loss to Los Angeles.

PREDICTION: Thunder 123, Lakers 109