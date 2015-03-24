Preview: Lakers at Thunder

The Oklahoma Thunder are a season-best 10 games above .500 and attempt to strengthen their hold on the final playoff position in the Western Conference when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The Thunder have a 2 1/2-game lead over the Phoenix Suns with the New Orleans Pelicans lurking three games out with just 12 regular-season games remaining. Los Angeles has experienced deep struggles on the road by losing 15 of their last 16 away games.

Oklahoma City has won three straight games and 17 of its last 23 while charging up the Western Conference. The Thunder cruised to a 93-75 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday as point guard Russell Westbrook recorded his 10th triple-double of the season with 12 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds. The Lakers lost nine of 10 games before producing a 101-87 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), Fox Sports Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (18-50): Guard Jeremy Lin continues to have his ups and downs by scoring a season-best 29 points against Philadelphia one game after scoring two on 1-of-8 shooting against the Utah Jazz. The solid effort against the 76ers has led to Lin being named a starter for the contest against the Thunder after coming off the bench for most of the campaign. “On the offensive end, he got guys involved,” Los Angeles coach Byron Scott told reporters. “Defensively, he was where he was supposed to be and he did a lot of good things at that end of the floor as well.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER (40-30): Center Enes Kanter was a bit of an enigma with the Utah Jazz but he has thrived since being acquired by Oklahoma City. Kanter was bothered by an ankle injury that caused him to miss one game but he suited up against Miami and had an all-around solid effort that included 27 points and 12 rebounds. “I really wanted to play this one. It was hurting and I wasn’t 100 percent,” Kanter told reporters. “The scoring was nice, but I think the defense was the key. We’re communicating better and the pick-and-roll coverage is so much better than it has been.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City won the first two meetings by an average of four points and has won three straight overall in the series.

2. Los Angeles PG Jordan Clarkson is just 5-of-16 shooting over the past two games.

3. Thunder SG Andre Roberson (ankle) is questionable after being injured in Sunday’s game against Miami.

PREDICTION: Thunder 122, Lakers 105