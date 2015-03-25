Frontcourt helps Thunder beat Lakers

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Amid the hysteria surrounding guard Russell Westbrook and his triple-double prowess, the Oklahoma City Thunder has quietly become a physically imposing team. Despite several frontcourt losses to injuries, they have still found a way to force their will on other squads.

That took place again when the Thunder took on the struggling Los Angeles Lakers. Led by center Enes Kanter, the Thunder rolled to a 127-117 victory over the Lakers Tuesday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Kanter scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to record his sixth straight double-double. As a team, Oklahoma outrebounded the Lakers 49-28.

“The big lineup has been really good,” Thunder forward Mitch McGary said. “Especially having a couple of bigs out. Young guys have stepped up big. I think the last couple of wins we’ve had, we’ve outrebounded them by quite a bit. As long as we can keep it going, Enes, Steven (Adams) and I, we will be in good shape.”

The win was the fourth in a row and sixth in the last seven games for the Thunder (41-30). They now lead the Phoenix Suns by three games and the New Orleans Pelicans by 3 1/2 for eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers (18-51) dropped their fifth game in their last six outings as they try to stay ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the worst record in the West.

“We were in the game for a minute,” Lakers assistant coach Paul Pressey said. “We cut it to nine or 10 points, whatever it was. Again, it came back to the same problem. Guys were active, but they have to be a little more active on the rebounds.”

Westbrook did not need to post another triple-double for the Thunder. Instead he racked up 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting to go along with 11 assists and only two turnovers. Guard Dion Waiters added 23 points.

“He is doing a better job of finishing,” Westbrook said of Waiters. “He’s always been in attack mode, but he’s doing a better job of finishing in the paint.”

Guard Jordan Clarkston paced the Lakers with 30 points and seven assists. Guard Jeremy Lin collected 19 points while forward Ryan Kelly scored 16 points.

“I just felt I was playing aggressive,” Clarkson said. “Playing out there with (Lin) spreads the floor. Either one of us can get it and push it. It’s just an uptempo style. It’s good to have two point guards out there that can move the ball and get to the rim.”

Kanter ravaged the Lakers frontline to start the night. He posted seven points and six rebounds before the first timeout was called. He ended the first quarter with 15 points and 10 boards to help stake the Thunder to a 10-point lead.

The Los Angeles offense wasn’t the problem in the first half. Lin, Kelly and Clarkson were able to get their shots whenever they wanted.

However, Los Angeles could not stop Oklahoma City in any facet of the game. From fast breaks to halfcourt offense, the Thunder took apart the Lakers defense and led 68-53 at halftime.

Led by Clarkson, Los Angeles cut the Thunder lead to seven points in the third quarter. He took the challenge of playing against Westbrook head on.

“It’s always extra motivation,” Clarkson said. “I’ve just got to learn to put that to everybody when I step out on to the floor. It’s always motivation to go against somebody that everybody talks about.”

Despite Clarkson’s performance, the Thunder responded with a 17-4 run to push their lead to 20. Oklahoma City rested most of its starters in the fourth quarter.

Without forward Kevin Durant in the lineup, the Thunder have moved closer and closer to locking in on a playoff spot.

“You can never get used to playing without one of the best players in the world,” Westbrook said. “But our job is to come out every night and compete.”

NOTES: Lakers coach Byron Scott missed his first game after the death of his mother Sunday. He’ll also miss Wednesday’s game at Minnesota before joining the team in Toronto on Friday. Assistant coach Paul Pressey took his spot on the bench. ...The NBA announced Monday that Oklahoma City G Russell Westbrook has nine triple-doubles instead of 10 after he was incorrectly given credit for one rebound Sunday during the Thunder’s victory over Miami. That dropped him to nine boards, 12 points and 17 assists. ... Los Angeles Lakers G Steve Nash officially retired Tuesday in Los Angeles at the team’s practice facility. “The one thing I want to say today is a huge, heartfelt thank you to the Buss family and the entire Lakers organization,” Nash said. “It was a lot of disappointment not to win a championship in my career. At the same time, I definitely left it all out there. I simply want people to remember me as a competitor and a great teammate. That’s it. Those are the two most important things.” ... Thunder G Andre Roberson sprained his left ankle Sunday and will miss the next two to three weeks, coach Scott Brooks said. Oklahoma City has four players on the injured list with 11 games left in the regular season. The Thunder had been riding a three-game streak of losing at least one player to injury.