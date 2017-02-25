Westbrook, Thunder too strong for Lakers

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Alex Abrines knew there was a chance he'd get his first start of the season for Oklahoma City. With Victor Oladipo ailing, Abrines was the next man up.

However, what the rookie didn't expect was to post a career-high 19 points to help the Thunder beat the Los Angeles Lakers 110-93 on Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Abrines knew how important it was for him to see his first couple of shots go through the rim.

"I was feeling pretty good," Abrines said. "For the shooters, to hit their first shot it gets more easy as you get confidence. So it was important to hit the first two."

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook collected his 28th triple-double of the season. He scored 17 points on 4-of-17 shooting from the field to go with 17 assists and 18 rebounds.

Andre Roberson matched Abrines with 19 points as they combined to hit eight of the team's 10 3-pointers. Steven Adams collected 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder (33-25).

D'Angelo Russell paced the Lakers (19-41) with 29 points on 12-of-26 shooting from the floor. Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 14 points and Julius Randle added 13.

Magic Johnson, the Lakers' new president of basketball operations, was in the building to watch the team for the first time since taking over. For the players, that means they are playing not only for the present but also for the future.

"It's good. It like you're starting over and trying to impress," Russell said. "It's like coming to a new team. Trying to impress the GM (general manager) and the guys in the front office with your play, with your off the court and the way you handle yourself. So it's just all different."

The Thunder reserves made the biggest impact in the first half. Abrines scorched the Lakers for 10 first-quarter points. That included knocking down two 3-pointers.

Oklahoma City also received strong contributions from its newest members. Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott, who were traded from Chicago on Thursday, didn't hesitate to get involved in their first game with the Thunder. The duo combined for 10 points.

"It felt great," Gibson said. "I didn't want to mess up. I was able to calm down and have a lot of fun with the guys. It's a great group of guys, real unselfish. ... I had a great time tonight."

The Lakers stayed in striking distance throughout the first half. Russell and Clarkson were able to knock down a few jumpers while also driving to the rim for layups.

Los Angeles trailed Oklahoma City 58-51 at halftime.

Abrines once again came out on fire to start the third quarter. He hit three quick 3-pointers as the Thunder stormed ahead to a 73-58 advantage.

The third quarter was a disaster for the Lakers. Not only were they unable to slow down the Thunder, their offense fell apart.

Only Russell seemed to be able to get his shot off as they fell behind by 20 points.

Westbrook reached his triple-double midway through the quarter. He gaves his new teammates a front-row view of what the type of season he has been having.

"It's a lot better to be with him than against him," McDermott said of Westbrook.

The Lakers finally found their offense in the fourth quarter as Randle and Ingram joined the party. They were able to cut the Thunder lead to nine with four minutes left but didn't have enough left in the tank to finish the run.

"I think the key was defense," Thunder center Enes Kanter said. "I think we did a very good job of communication. We did a really good job on pick and rolls. I think the most important thing was everybody give 100 percent effort."

NOTES: Oklahoma City G Victor Oladipo missed Friday's game due to back spasms, which started Thursday. G Alex Abrines started in his place. "He did go through one practice and then he had some back spasms," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "He did some light shooting and some movement, but we kept him out of contact. This morning he felt better, but didn't feel great." ... With Lou Williams no longer on the team, Lakers coach Luke Walton said it is an opportunity for other players to take over the scoring load. That included G D'Angelo Russell and F Julius Randle. ... Thunder forward Enes Kanter returned to the lineup after missing the previous 10 games with a fractured forearm.