Preview: Lakers at Timberwolves

After four straight subpar defensive efforts, the Minnesota Timberwolves finally figured out how to stop an opponent last time out. They may have a more difficult time Friday night as they welcome the up-tempo Los Angeles Lakers to town. Minnesota limited Atlanta to 37.8 percent from the floor while forcing 25 turnovers en route to a 107-83 laugher on Tuesday night, ending a four-game stretch that had seen the Timberwolves surrender an average of 121.8 points per night.

Yet, while the Hawks rank in the middle of the pack in points per game on the season, the Lakers have eschewed playing any defense whatsoever and has one of the fastest paces in the league as a result. That means one high-scoring game after another — including Thursday night’s 108-105 loss in Milwaukee, a game in which the Lakers nearly came all the way back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit. Jordan Hill erupted for 28 points and 16 rebounds in the loss.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TWSN (Los Angeles), FSN (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (24-47): It has been one of the stranger seasons in Los Angeles’ rich and storied history — and the campaign took another bizarre turn Thursday night. Starting center Chris Kaman remained behind to attend to a personal matter in California, then took a commercial flight to join the rest of the team in Wisconsin. But the flight didn’t land on time, and that left Kaman scrambling to get to the arena in time; he made it with about 30 minutes to spare and wound up scoring 13 points in 21 minutes in a starting role.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (35-35): With Nikola Pekovic dealing with a nagging ankle injury that has kept him out of action for the past two weeks, Minnesota has had to lean on 2013 first-rounder Georgui Dieng. The result has been astounding: the 24-year-old Senegalese rookie has put together one of the most impressive six-game stretches by any first-year big man in the league this season, averaging 12.7 points and 14 rebounds while racking up five double-doubles. He had 15 points and 15 rebounds while playing a career-best 41 minutes versus Atlanta.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pekovic remains doubtful for Thursday’s game, though the Timberwolves are hopeful he’ll be back this weekend.

2. The teams have split the previous four meetings, with Minnesota prevailing 109-99 in their last encounter Feb. 4.

3. Lakers C Pau Gasol won’t play as he continues to deal with symptoms from a recent episode of vertigo.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 115, Lakers 104