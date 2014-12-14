Preview: Lakers at Timberwolves

Kobe Bryant likely will move past Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list Sunday in Minnesota, as the Los Angeles Lakers aim for a season-high third straight victory when they face the struggling Timberwolves. Bryant (32,284) needs only nine points to pass Jordan for third on the all-time list behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. Minnesota has won three straight in the series, including a 120-119 win on Nov. 28 in Los Angeles. Bryant made a stir Thursday, when he laid into his teammates for being “soft” in a profanity-laden rant following a scrimmage, and the Lakers responded with an overtime win at defending champion San Antonio on Friday. “Look, we can all criticize my style of leadership all day long,” Bryant told reporters. “But I’ve been doing that since high school. We play this game to win championships, and I have five of them. It’s worked pretty well throughout my career.” The Timberwolves stunned Portland on Wednesday to snap a six-game skid but were routed 111-92 by Oklahoma City on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (7-16): Bryant’s willingness to be the go-to guy on offense wasn’t hindered by the ruptured Achilles tendon that cost him most of last season, as he leads the team in field goals (8.7 per game), field-goal attempts (22.3) and points (25.4). Reserve guard Nick Young (15.7 points) led the upset of San Antonio, scoring 29 points and hitting the game-winner in overtime. Sixth-year big man Jordan Hill (13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds) is enjoying a breakout season and already has 11 double-doubles, four shy of his career high set last season.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-17): Minnesota is without perhaps its three most important players in Kevin Martin (broken wrist), Ricky Rubio (ankle) and Nikola Pekovic (ankle, wrist). Mo Williams (back spasms) has missed the past five games and is doubtful Sunday. The injuries have forced a number of young players into key roles, and that inexperience has shown in Minnesota’s 1-12 mark in games decided by single digits. Veteran Thaddeus Young (14.0 points) is the leading scorer among healthy players, but Andrew Wiggins (12.6 points) leads all NBA rookies and has averaged 20.7 points over the past three contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers, who had a season-high 61 bench points against the Spurs, have outpaced the opposition in bench points in six of their seven wins.

2. The Timberwolves are 1-16 when allowing 100 or more points and have the same record when trailing after three quarters.

3. Bryant (624) is tied with James Worthy for the sixth-most blocked shots in Lakers history and is four behind Andrew Bynum for fifth.

PREDICTION: Lakers 105, Timberwolves 102