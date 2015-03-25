Preview: Lakers at Timberwolves

Two of the worst teams in the NBA clash on Wednesday when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers. Minnesota has been hit hard by injures and had only seven players see action in Monday’s 106-104 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz. Los Angeles has lost 10 of its last 11 games, and Tuesday’s 127-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder stretched the club’s road woes to 16 defeats in the last 17 contests.

Lakers rookie point guard Jordan Clarkson continues to make a strong impression and scored a season-best 30 points to go with seven assists and three blocked shots in the game against the Thunder. Minnesota has been missing players such as center Nikola Pekovic (ankle), power forward Kevin Garnett (knee), point guard Ricky Rubio (ankle) and then shooting guard Kevin Martin (hamstring) was scratched against the Jazz. “The one thing is when you’re only playing seven or eight guys, one thing they know, they know they’re going to play,” Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders told reporters. “That’s the positive. You hope what doesn’t happen is that they don’t pace themselves.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (18-51): Frontcourt players Carlos Boozer and Jordan Hill didn’t play against Oklahoma City and it was a decision made so the organization can get a look at players like Ryan Kelly and Tarik Black. Boozer and Hill are expected to sit for close to half of the remaining 13 games with Los Angeles on its way to its worst record since relocating from Minnesota to Los Angeles in 1960. Kelly had 16 points and five rebounds in 29 minutes against the Thunder, while Black had nine points and six rebounds in 28 minutes.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (16-54): Rookie guard Zach LaVine had a huge game against the Jazz with 27 points and five 3-pointers. He knocked down two 3-pointers in the final 20.7 seconds of regulation to help Minnesota force overtime as he repeatedly looked for his shot in pressure situations. “If you all know me, I have the confidence to take and make any shots,” LaVine told reporters. “That’s my mentality. That’s why I come in knocking them down.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota has won four of the last six meetings, and the teams have split two games this season.

2. Los Angeles coach Byron Scott will miss his second straight game while being away for the funeral of his mother.

3. Timberwolves SF Chase Budinger has scored in double digits in six straight games.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 113, Lakers 108