Preview: Lakers at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for back-to-back victories after ending a six-game slide when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The Lakers are one of the few teams experiencing a tougher time than the Timberwolves as they have dropped 16 of their past 18 contests.

Minnesota is still mathematically alive for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot but the recent skid ended any realistic hopes. The Timberwolves need to go 4-5 over the final stretch to avoid their ninth 50-loss campaign in the past 11 seasons. Los Angeles is wrapping up its fourth 50-loss season in a row and needs to win at least two more games to avoid its third straight 60-loss season. The Lakers own the worst record in the Western Conference and only the Brooklyn Nets have won fewer games this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (21-53): Rookie forward Brandon Ingram (knee) is dealing with patellar tendinitis and is expected to miss his third consecutive game. The injury is untimely as he posted 10 straight double-digit scoring performances and Los Angeles coach Luke Walton sees the final stretch as a time of development for the promising 19-year-old. "This is valuable time for him," Walton told reporters. "There's been a lot of growth in his game. We want to get him some more of those opportunities before we get into the summer."

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (29-44): Center Karl-Anthony Towns posted 37 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 115-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers for his 14th double-double in the past 17 games. Towns has five 30-point outings this month and increased his scoring average to 24.6, a solid improvement over the 18.3 mark in last season's Rookie of the Year campaign. Point guard Ricky Rubio is playing well with averages of 18.7 points and 9.7 assists over the past three games, including 21 points and 10 assists against the Pacers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers dropped their last two road games against the Timberwolves after winning 12 of their previous 14 visits.

2. Minnesota SF Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting against Indiana after averaging 25 points over the previous six encounters.

3. Los Angeles SG D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points in Tuesday's 119-108 loss to Washington and is averaging 24.6 points over the past five contests.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 113, Lakers 108