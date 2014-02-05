Timberwolves 109, Lakers 99: Kevin Love collected 31 points and 17 rebounds as Minnesota spoiled Steve Nash s return by holding off visiting Los Angeles.

Kevin Martin scored 32 points and Ricky Rubio handed out 13 assists to make up for just four points as the Timberwolves moved back to .500 at 24-24. Corey Brewer and J.J. Barea scored 11 points apiece for Minnesota, which posted a 53-38 advantage on the glass.

Nash (back) played for the first time since Nov. 10 and had seven points and nine assists in 25 minutes while Steve Blake (elbow) returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 10 and handed out six assists in 32 scoreless minutes for the Lakers, who have dropped seven straight. Los Angeles  injury-plagued campaign continued with Pau Gasol (groin) sitting out the game and Jodie Meeks (ankle) leaving after only one minute as Nick Young led the team with 24 points off the bench.

The Timberwolves came out strong and never trailed, putting up 38 points in the first quarter and leading by as much as 25 points in the second before taking a 68-52 lead into the break. The Lakers crept to within 75-68 with five minutes left in the third but Brewer hit a layup and Love buried a 3-pointer to push it back to double figures.

Young s 3-pointer less than two minutes into the fourth brought Los Angeles back within 91-84 but Minnesota responded again with a 7-2 run. Martin s jumper with 1:47 left made it a 105-95 gap as the Timberwolves put it away, while the Lakers allowed 100 or more points for the 15th straight contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blake suffered a ruptured right eardrum in the first half but played through the injury while F Jordan Hill did not return after suffering a cervical strain. ¦ The Lakers (16-32) are now tied with the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz for the worst record in the Western Conference. ¦ Los Angeles G Manny Harris recorded a season-high 19 points and eight rebounds off the bench.