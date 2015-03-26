Lakers top Wolves in OT in battle of West also-rans

MINNEAPOLIS -- The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves wasn’t always pretty, but the ending was exciting.

Two free throws by guard Jordan Clarkson with 0.3 seconds remaining in overtime lifted the Lakers to a 101-99 win at Target Center on Wednesday.

The Wolves (16-55) fell 3 1/2 games behind the Lakers (19-51) in the “race” for the worst record in the Western Conference.

“Our guys kept grinding away, trying to get a good shot,” Lakers acting head coach Paul Pressey said. “Everyone came in, pitched in and did a nice job. We had a lot of good things that happened, so this is a credit to our guys playing hard.”

The teams traded leads five times in the extra session, with Clarkson’s driving layup with 34.5 seconds remaining putting the Lakers in top.

Wolves center Gorgui Dieng made a jumper from the free-throw line with 18 seconds remaining, tying the score but giving Los Angeles the final shot. After a layup attempt by forward Wesley Johnson was blocked by Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins, Clarkson followed for the offensive board and was fouled by guard Zach LaVine with less than a second remaining.

Minnesota’s final Hail Mary inbounds pass from half court didn’t yield a shot.

“We just continued to play,” Clarkson said. “I chased after the rebound and got a foul call. We competed until the end.”

Clarkson led the Lakers with 20 points and finished 8-for-8 from the foul line. He scored eight points in overtime, including the Lakers’ final five points. He finished with 30 points Tuesday night in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Tomorrow’s a day off, so it will be nice to recover a little bit,” Clarkson said.

Lakers guard Jeremy Lin added 19 points, and forward Ed Davis contributed 14 points and nine rebounds. Forward Ryan Kelly and center Tarik Black each had 11 points.

“I thought they came through and played with a lot of poise,” Lin said of his younger teammates. “I thought there were a lot of big plays from pretty much everybody that was out there, whether it was rebounds, deflections, direct plays or defense.”

Wiggins scored a game-high 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor. Forward Chase Budinger had 22 off the bench, and LaVine finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

“(Budinger) has been really good the last two or three weeks,” Wolves coach Flip Saunders said. “He’s got his confidence. He’s probably not a true (power forward), but he’s played well and made some big shots.”

Lin had six points and five assists at the half as Los Angeles took a 49-43 lead into the break, but he scored seven of the first nine points for the Lakers at the start of the third quarter. His hot streak spearheaded a 9-2 run that gave Los Angeles its largest lead of the night, 13 points.

Minnesota closed the gap in the fourth quarter, then took a one-point lead on a lay-in by Dieng with 5:54 left.

With the game tied at 85-85, Lakers guard Jabari Brown drilled a 3-pointer from the right elbow. A 14-footer by Clarkson extended the margin to five.

After two free throws by LaVine made it a one possession game, a Budinger 3-pointer from the corner tied the score at 90 with 6.6 seconds remaining and sent the game to overtime.

Kelly had an open look at a 3-pointer at the horn but missed short off the rim.

The Lakers were able to exploit a size mismatch down low, outrebounding the Wolves 48-40 and outscoring Minnesota 44-32 in the paint. The Timberwolves entered the game allowing the most inside points (49.1 per game) in the NBA.

“We just needed to pack the paint more,” Budinger said. “They hurt us with the pick-and-roll game, and if we just packed the paint more ... We started doing that, they started missing shots, and that led to us getting easy layups and transition points.”

Los Angeles finished the game 17-for-18 from the foul line, including a perfect 10-for-10 in regulation. The Lakers entered the game 21st in the NBA in free-throw percentage (74.4 percent).

NOTES: Lakers coach Byron Scott missed his second consecutive game after attending his mother’s funeral Monday. ... The Lakers have missed 250 man-games to injury, the most in the NBA. The Timberwolves are second with 238. ... Timberwolves F Kevin Garnett (sore knee) missed his 10th game, and G Ricky Rubio (sore ankle) sat out his fourth. ... The Lakers make the third stop on their five-game road swing Friday at the Toronto Raptors. The Timberwolves hit the road for a two-game trip starting Friday at the Houston Rockets.