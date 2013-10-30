Preview: Lakers at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors accomplished the rare feat of finishing in front of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Pacific Division last spring and are clearly a team on the rise. The Lakers, who visit the Warriors on Wednesday, are a team trying to avoid a long fall toward the bottom but showed some spark in their opener. Golden State will be playing its season opener while Los Angeles’ roster endures the second night of a back-to-back set.

The Lakers left their bench on the floor for the final 15 minutes on Tuesday and watched as the reserves turned a four-point deficit into a 116-103 victory over the Clippers. Los Angeles and its tired legs could have a difficult time guarding the perimeter tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who finished first and third, respectively, in made 3-pointers last season while leading the team to the Western Conference semifinals. Those two return along with newcomer Andre Iguodala to provide one of the strongest backcourts in the NBA.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (1-0): Los Angeles began Tuesday answering questions about the absence of Kobe Bryant (Achilles) and the age of Steve Nash and Pau Gasol but ended the night talking about a deep rotation as Xaiver Henry led five reserves in double figures with a career-high 22 points. Nash and Gasol should have plenty left for the back-to-back after Gasol led all Lakers starters with 24 minutes played in the opener. Los Angeles went 11 players deep with its rotation on Tuesday and will continue to ride a long bench while Bryant rehabs.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (2012-13: 47-35): Golden State briefly entered into the Dwight Howard sweepstakes over the summer but in the end brought in Iguodala, who is expected to provide a missing defensive component on the outside and fill a leadership void left by the departures of Carl Landry and Jarrett Jack. With Iguodala in the fold and All-Star forward David Lee recovered from a hip injury that limited him in the postseason, the Warriors are facing high expectations. “I understand that people expect more, but it’s the same for us,” coach Mark Jackson told reporters. “Because inside that locker room and inside this organization, we felt the very same way last year that we do right now.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors F Harrison Barnes (foot) was ruled out for the first two games.

2. The Lakers took three of the four meetings in 2012-13, including a 118-116 triumph on April 12 in which Bryant sustained the Achilles’ tendon injury.

3. Curry averaged 27.5 points and 7.8 assists against Los Angeles last season.

PREDICTION: Warriors 106, Lakers 96