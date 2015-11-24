Preview: Lakers at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors aim to establish an NBA record for consecutive victories to start a season when the woeful Los Angeles Lakers visit on Tuesday. Golden State is off to a 15-0 start to match the mark shared by the 1993-94 Houston Rockets and 1948-49 Washington Capitals.

The defending champions have been superb in the early part of the season and reigning MVP Stephen Curry sees the streak lasting a little while longer. “It’s kind of a quiet confidence that we don’t feel like we’re going to lose anytime soon,” Curry said after Sunday’s record-tying win over the Denver Nuggets. “The way we’re playing - we can get even better.” Los Angeles has the worst record in the Western Conference and coach Byron Scott knows it will take a huge effort to spoil Golden State’s party. “They’re the best team I’ve seen in the league and it’s not close,” Scott said after Sunday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. “They’re the best team I’ve seen in a while.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE LAKERS (2-11): Los Angeles is just 1-6 on the road as it faces a team with 26 consecutive regular-season home victories but Kobe Bryant isn’t dismayed. “I’ve seen stranger things happen,” Bryant said after Sunday’s loss. “We’ve been playing like (bleep). We might go up there and we might play like gangbusters up there. You never know.” It might take a throwback outing from Bryant to spring the upset but the 37-year-old is shooting just 33.1 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range while averaging 16.3 points.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (15-0): Curry should be well-rested for this contest after playing just 28 minutes against Denver and scoring a season-low 19 points in the historic win. “It’s a huge accomplishment,” Curry said. “Obviously, coming off a championship and taking care of business 15 straight times to start the season - couldn’t ask for a better start.” Shooting guard Klay Thompson had 21 points and seven rebounds against the Nuggets and has recovered from a slow start by averaging 20 points over his last four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have won five straight home games against the Lakers.

2. Los Angeles rookie PG D‘Angelo Russell has strung together three straight double-digit scoring outings and is averaging 14.3 points during the stretch.

3. Golden State SF Harrison Barnes is averaging 19.3 points on 22-of-37 shooting over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 128, Lakers 102