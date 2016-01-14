Preview: Lakers at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors attempt to rebound from a rare defeat when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Golden State fell to 36-3 when it dropped a 112-110 decision to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday to halt a seven-game winning streak.

The Warriors rested standout forward Draymond Green and were outplayed by the Nuggets most of the night while suffering the rare loss. “For a championship team and for what we’re trying to accomplish, we didn’t play hard enough or smart enough for a majority of the game,” interim coach Luke Walton told reporters afterward. The Lakers halted a four-game losing streak with a 95-91 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Kobe Bryant reinjured his Achilles’ tendon and departed the contest and is rated as questionable to play against the Warriors.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE LAKERS (9-31): Bryant also is dealing with an ailing right shoulder and the club would like to have him sit out a few games to rest both injuries but Bryant is resisting as he wants to play in his final visit to Oakland. “I think both of them are acting up a little bit,” Los Angeles coach Byron Scott told reporters of Bryant’s ailments. “It’s really just trying to calm them both down as much as possible, and it’s hard to do that when he’s playing.” Scott indicated that there will be an upcoming meeting between himself, Bryant, general manager Mitch Kupchak and trainer Gary Vitti to decide the best manner in which to keep Bryant healthy during the second half of his final campaign.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (36-3): Golden State badly missed the versatile Green on both ends of court during the loss to the Nuggets as nobody could slow down Denver forward Danilo Gallinari (28 points). Green, who has eight triple-doubles this season, is averaging 15.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists but his energy was also missing from the equation. “He has a very impactful skill set,” reigning MVP Stephen Curry said after scoring 38 points in the loss. “Offensively, it wasn’t an issue. Defensively, his versatility was something we missed.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors defeated the Lakers twice this season by an average of 27.5 points and have won the past six home meetings in the series.

2. Golden State C Andrew Bogut is 11-of-13 from the field during the past two games.

3. Los Angeles backup F Brandon Bass (ankle) is doubtful after being injured against the Pelicans.

PREDICTION: Warriors 115, Lakers 94