Thompson pours in 38 as Warriors rout Lakers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Any NBA team is thrilled to face the Los Angeles Lakers when they are without Kobe Bryant.

Doing so when the Lakers are playing the second night of back-to-back games, with star sidekick Steve Nash also missing, is almost unfair.

The Golden State Warriors took full advantage of the situation Wednesday night, getting three 3-pointers and 13 points from Klay Thompson in a season-opening, 21-10 flurry that led to a 125-94 rout of the Lakers.

In recording a franchise record for margin of victory in an opener, the Warriors led by as many as 25 points in the second period and 34 in the third. The win was the first ever for Golden State in a home season opener over the rival Lakers, who opened their campaign with an impressive 116-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night at the Staples Center.

Bryant missed both games as he recovers from Achilles tendon surgery. Nash, who contributed three points and five assists to the win over the Clippers, is not playing back-to-backs to open the season as the club looks to limit the 39-year-old veteran’s minutes.

“Obviously that’s a team coming off a big win (Tuesday) night,” Warriors coach Mark Jackson said, “but we did what we had to do. I thought it was a thing of beauty from beginning to end.”

Thompson, who ranked third in the NBA in 3-pointers made last season with 211, went 5-for-7 from long distance Wednesday en route to a career-high 38 points. He made 15 of his 19 shots from the field.

“It felt great. That’s what we live for,” Thompson said. “It’s crazy. I never imagined I’d have 38 points in three quarters. But you know what? You surprise yourself sometimes.”

The Warriors shot 53.5 percent from the field and 55.6 percent on 3-pointers.

Thompson had all five of his 3-pointers and 27 of his points in the first half, which ended with Golden State thoroughly in command at 59-40. He did not play in the fourth quarter after adding 11 to his total in the third.

“There’s not much more you can tell (a guy) than, ‘Get on him,’ but you have to give him credit,” Lakers coach Mike D‘Antoni said. “That’s one of the best shooters I’ve seen in a long time. The guy’s good.”

David Lee backed Thompson with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Stephen Curry contributed 10 points and six assists for the Warriors, who travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Thursday night.

“The way he started out the first six minutes, you knew it was going to be one of those night,” Curry said of Thompson. “It was fun to watch.”

Jodie Meeks, starting in Nash’s spot, had 14 points for the Lakers, whose biggest deficit, 98-63, came in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

Lakers reserves outscored the starters 52-42, accomplishing that feat for the second consecutive night. Xavier Henry (14), Jordan Farmar (12), Chris Kaman (11) and Wesley Johnson (11) had double-figure scoring nights off the bench for Los Angeles.

“We were a step slow all night,” Farmar said. “I don’t know if it was because of the energy we exerted (Tuesday) night, but we were a step slow.”

NOTES: The Warriors opened against the Lakers for the fifth time since moving west in 1962. ... Thompson became just the sixth Warrior in the Western era to score 38 or more points in the season opener, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Chris Mullin, Latrell Sprewell and Monta Ellis on that list. ... Despite finishing below the Warriors in the final regular-season standings last year, the Lakers won the season series 3-1. ... D‘Antoni disclosed before the game he’s not married to sitting Nash in every back-to-back sequence. “We could re-evaluate that after a couple of games,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes. He wants to play.” ... Bryant attended the game. Asked his reaction to seeing the Lakers without Bryant, Jackson said before the game, “I don’t look forward to facing him. As a fan of the game, I hope he comes back.”