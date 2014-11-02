Thompson, Curry lead Warriors to victory over Lakers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Minutes after scoring a career-best 41 points Saturday night, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson got a visit from a member of the Los Angeles Lakers organization that brought him right back down to Earth.

It came from his dad, Lakers radio analyst Mychal Thompson.

“He said, ‘Great game,'” the younger Thompson reported. “Then he told me to come out strong again (tonight). Portland’s a good team.”

Before boarding his club’s late-night flight to Portland, Thompson celebrated the signing of a contract extension by combining with backcourt mate Stephen Curry for 72 points as the Warriors extended the Lakers’ season-opening losing streak to four with a 127-104 victory.

“(Assistant) Coach (Alvin) Gentry told us we could lead the league in scoring this year,” Thompson said of the Warriors, who were held to 95 in their season-opening win at Sacramento on Wednesday night. “I think we could do it.”

Shooting guard Kobe Bryant had 28 points, including 19 in a turn-back-the-block, third-quarter display, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Lakers from their first 0-4 start since moving west from Minneapolis.

“Guys are disappointed, obviously, and they should be,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “If you are a competitor and you want to win, you should be disappointed right now, not only at our start but the game tonight.”

Thompson sees two teams passing in the night.

“They had their great run,” he said of the Lakers. “It’s the Warriors’ turn.”

Golden State improved to 2-0 on the same day that Thompson formally signed a maximum, four-year, $70 million contract extension.

He contributed a 3-pointer, his fourth of the game, to a 10-1, game-clinching run that began with the Lakers hanging within 101-94 with 7:37 to go.

Power forward Draymond Green, again starting in place of injured David Lee, had four points in the spurt and Curry, who finished with 31, added a hoop of his own as Golden State built a 111-95 advantage with 4:35 remaining and coasted home.

The Lakers hurt themselves with 11 turnovers in the fourth quarter, which began with Golden State leading just 93-86. Bryant had two of his team-high seven turnovers and missed all four of his shots in the fourth period.

“I was hoping he would wear down,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted, “and he did a little bit.”

For Kerr, it was his first regular-season game in front of the Warriors’ home fans. Despite his club’s slow start, he said he thoroughly enjoyed it.

“When you have those two guys (Curry and Thompson) in the backcourt and the versatility of Harrison (Barnes), Draymond (Green) and Andre (Iguodala), it’s fun to watch,” Kerr assured. “You just saw the talent and the depth that we have.”

Thompson connected on 14 of 18 shots from the field and Curry 10 of his 19 in the win. They also combined for eight 3-pointers, with Thompson nailing five of them.

Curry completed a double-double with 10 assists.

Barnes, the starting small forward, had 15 points and center Andrew Bogut grabbed 10 rebounds to complement six points for the Warriors, who outrebounded the Lakers 43-37.

“The versatility of this roster is unique,” Kerr assessed.

Bryant finished 12 of 28 from the field for the Lakers, missing five of his six 3-point shots.

Center Jordan Hill was 10 of 14 from the field and finished with 23 points for the Lakers, who were without guards Steve Nash (back) and Nick Young (thumb) and forwards Julius Randle (leg) and Ryan Kelly (hamstring).

Small forward Wesley Johnson added 15 points and backup big man Ed Davis 13 for the Lakers.

“He has had two great games,” Scott said of Hill. “He’s playing really well offensively, but defensively I‘m asking for a little bit more from him, as I am with Booze (Carlos Boozer). Those guys have to produce on that side of the floor as well.”

The Warriors led by as many as 11 in the first half, then survived the Bryant surge in the third quarter to retain a 93-86 advantage headed into the final 12 minutes.

Bryant, who had only eight points on 3-of-10 shooting in the first half, single-handedly kept the Lakers in the game in the third quarter. He hit 9 of 14 shots, including a 3-pointer, in his 19-point explosion.

NOTES: SG Klay Thompson’s previous career-high was 38 points in last year’s home opener against the Lakers. ... Thompson and PG Stephen Curry both topped 30 points in the same game for just the second time in their careers. ... The Warriors opened a season 2-0 for only the second time in 20 years. ... The game matched teams that had played the most (Lakers, three) and tied for the least (Warriors, one) number of games in the first four days of the season. ... The Saturday game was the Lakers’ one and only of the season.