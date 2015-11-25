Warriors break record vs. lowly Lakers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- There was no champagne in the Golden State Warriors locker room Tuesday night.

Just a warning.

“We went by and congratulated each player. They are now in the record books,” interim coach Luke Walton said after the Warriors became the first team to start an NBA season 16-0, blowing out the Los Angeles Lakers basically from the opening tip en route to a 111-77 victory over their California rival.

“We also reminded them that it’s November,” Walton continued. “This turned into a mini-goal a couple of games ago. We accomplished it. Now we have to make sure we don’t drop off and give away a game just because we broke this record.”

The 16th consecutive win allowed the Warriors to break a tie with the 1948-49 Washington Capitols and 1993-94 Houston Rockets for best start in league history.

Point guard Stephen Curry poured in 24 points and power forward Draymond Green contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in 30 minutes as the Warriors won their 20th straight regular-season game dating back to last April, becoming just the sixth team ever to do so.

“There have been a lot of guys who have played in the league and nobody has accomplished what this team has tonight,” Curry gushed. “We have to be proud of those kinds of moments. We will celebrate a little and look forward to (the next game).”

Only three teams have won more than 20 NBA games in a row. The Warriors’ next target will be the 22 in a row recorded by the Houston Rockets during the 2007-08 season.

Golden State’s next two games are Friday at Phoenix and Saturday at home against the Sacramento Kings.

Related Coverage Preview: Lakers at Warriors

The Lakers hold the NBA record for most consecutive wins with 33, set in the 1971-72 season. The Miami Heat won 27 straight in 2012-13.

If the Warriors were to reach 33, it would come on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose LeBron James was the star of the Heat team that won 27 in a row three seasons ago.

“The sky is the limit,” Green boasted. “Who knows how long it could go?”

Added Walton, ”Anything’s possible. But is (33) likely to happen? No.

“Eventually, we will lose.”

Backup guard Leandro Barbosa (13 points) and shooting guard Klay Thompson (11) also scored in double figures for the Warriors, who shot 48.9 percent from the field en route to recording a sixth straight home win over the Lakers.

The Warriors had 32 assists and just eight turnovers in the game.

“It feels great, especially the way we did it,” Walton said. “During the streak, we had slippage. To actually break the record on a night when we were sharing the ball and not turning it over ... that makes it even that much more special.”

Power forward Julius Randle and backups Lou Williams and Larry Nance Jr. had 10 points apiece to pace Los Angeles, which shot just 37.8 percent from the field and missed 17 of its 20 3-point attempts.

Lakers star Kobe Bryant was held to four points on 1-for-14 shooting. It was his lowest output of the season, having scored in double figures in each of his previous 10 contests.

“I could have scored 80 tonight,” insisted Bryant, whose shooting effort matched a career-worst, “and it wouldn’t have made a (darn) difference.”

The game was tied at 5-5 in the fourth minute of the game before the Warriors blew it open with a 25-6 flurry to end the first period.

Curry’s first of four 3-pointers triggered the runaway.

The Warriors extended their lead to 22 points in the second quarter and 34 by the end of the third before coasting home to their 11th double-digit win of the young season.

Golden State has outscored its opponents by a total of 260 points (an average of 16.3) this season.

The 44-point margin of victory was the Warriors’ second-largest of the season, topped only by a 119-69 home romp over Memphis on Nov. 2.

The loss was the fourth in a row for the Lakers (2-12), who were beginning a stretch of 10 of 11 on the road.

“We had some times where I thought we were getting after them pretty good,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “But you’re not going to rattle them. They’re that good.”

The margin of defeat was the Lakers’ biggest of the season.

NOTES: Lakers SG Kobe Bryant also had a 1-for-14 game in November of 2014 against the San Antonio Spurs. ... The Warriors recorded a 27th consecutive home win in the regular season, a feat last accomplished by the Lakers in 2003. ... Warriors PG Stephen Curry was honored as the Western Conference Player of the Week for the seven-day period ending Sunday. It was Curry’s second award this season and the fourth of his career, one shy of PG Tim Hardaway’s franchise record of five. ... Not everything has been perfect for Warriors interim coach Luke Walton this month. It was reported Tuesday that Walton’s Mercedes Benz was stolen from in front of his house last week. The car was found crashed into a pole in downtown Oakland.