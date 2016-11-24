Warriors blast Walton's Lakers 149-106

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The NBA schedule conspired to doom the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

But truth be told, they brought some of it upon themselves.

Stephen Curry bombed in four first-quarter 3-pointers as the Golden State Warriors ran off to a double-digit lead 3:33 into the game and coasted to a 149-106 victory in the opener of a home-and-home series.

The teams duel again Friday in Los Angeles, where the Lakers surprised the two-time defending Western Conference champs 117-97 on Nov. 4.

Taking advantage of a Lakers team that had to battle to the final horn to beat Oklahoma City the night before and was missing stars Julius Randle and D'Angelo Russell, the Warriors exploded for 41 points in the first quarter and 80 in the first half en route to their ninth consecutive victory.

"It was a beautiful exhibition that (the Warriors) put on," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "As painful as this one was, that's the beauty of the NBA. You always have another chance to redeem yourself one or two days later.

"That was the message: Let it go and be ready for Friday."

The lopsided loss spoiled Walton's homecoming. He was the Golden State assistant who stepped in for Steve Kerr and led the Warriors to a record 24 consecutive wins at the start of last season.

What he witnessed Wednesday was something he never saw on the Warriors' sideline. Golden State had 47 assists on their 53 baskets, the highest number of assists in an NBA game since 1991.

"That's a pretty incredible number," Kerr said. "This was a great night. It was fun to watch."

The Warriors (13-2) led 31 points in the second quarter and 43 by game's end in their largest margin of victory of the season.

Golden State's point total was an NBA season high, bettering the 133 the Warriors scored against Phoenix in their previous home game on Nov. 13.

"That's pretty crazy," Warriors newcomer Kevin Durant said of the assist total, which helped produce an NBA season-best 61.6 percent shooting. "That shows as we get more comfortable with each other, everybody's touching the ball. But in the end, the ball has to go in the basket. It was going in tonight."

The margin of defeat was the largest of the season for the Lakers (8-8), who outlasted the Thunder 111-109 on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

"Enjoy it tonight (and) have a nice Thanksgiving (on Thursday)," Durant said. "But expect a big test Friday."

Curry finished with 31 points, Durant 28 and Klay Thompson 26 for the Warriors, who hit more than half of their 3-point shots (19 of 36) for the second time this season.

Curry had seven of the 19 threes. He shot 11-for-18 overall and contributed nine assists.

Curry's first two 3-pointers came during a 14-point Warriors flurry that turned a 4-2 deficit into a 16-4 lead.

The reigning Most Valuable Player added two more threes later in the first period, helping Golden State open a 40-22 advantage.

"We knew they were playing a back-to-back," Durant said. "We wanted to run them and get some easy baskets."

Durant made 11 of 15 shots and Thompson 9 of 14 for the Warriors, who hit more than half of their shots for the eighth time in 15 games.

Ian Clark buried five straight 3-pointers during a 21-point performance off the bench, and Draymond Green chipped in a game-high 11 assists to go with nine rebounds and five points.

Brandon Ingram and backups Jordan Clarkson and Lou Williams had 16 points apiece for the Lakers, who handed the Warriors one of their nine losses last season as well.

For Ingram, who was making his first NBA start in place of Randle, the point total was a season best.

"They had Draymond guarding him and, earlier in the game, I think Draymond forced him into a few turnovers," Walton said of the No. 2 pick in the June draft. "But he kind of settled into the game after that."

Jose Calderon, starting in Russell's place, had seven points and six assists in 21 minutes.

The Lakers shot 43 percent and were 8-for-20 (40 percent) on threes.

NOTES: The Lakers hope to have PF Julius Randle (hip pointer) back for Friday's rematch with the Warriors in Los Angeles. ... Lakers PG D'Angelo Russell (sore left knee) had a PRP injection in his injured knee. He's expected to miss two weeks. ... The NBA record for assists in a game is 52, set by Seattle against Denver on March 8, 1983, and tied by the Nuggets against the Warriors on April 21, 1989. ... The Warriors have recorded 30 or more assists in nine straight games. At the start of play Wednesday, 14 teams had yet to have one 30-assist game this season.