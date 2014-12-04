Wizards wear down Lakers, Bryant

WASHINGTON -- Like many of the NBA’s young stars, Bradley Beal grew up watching Kobe Bryant. Like many teams this season, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered against the maturing Washington Wizards.

Bryant scored 29 points, but the Los Angeles Lakers’ modest winning streak ended as Beal’s scoring, John Wall’s passing and Kris Humphries’ rebounding carried the Washington Wizards to a 111-95 victory on Wednesday night.

Beal had 27 points and backcourt partner Wall finished with 17 points and a season-high 15 assists for the Wizards (12-5), winners of three straight. Starting at power forward for the injured Nene, Humphries grabbed 20 rebounds.

Bryant sank two free throws to pull the Lakers within 97-93 with 2:05 remaining. Owners of the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, Washington then made their final six shots from the field, including Wall’s four-point play with 11.1 seconds left.

“It’s been a growing process the last few years and now it’s starting to show,” Beal said. “We are a lot more comfortable. We are not timid down the stretch.”

Los Angeles (5-14) had won two straight and started the season 4-0 against the Eastern Conference. The Lakers last won three straight games Nov. 17-24, 2013.

Despite playing in his second road game in as many nights, the 36-year-old Bryant scored 15 points in the first quarter and 20 before halftime. He did so to the delight of a large and vocal faction of Lakers fans or at least Bryant admirers.

However, the NBA’s scoring leader faded late, missing all seven of his second half shots from the field, finishing 8 of 22 overall.

Washington sent double teams Bryant’s way in the second half, but other factors played a role in the clanking.

“Probably a combination. Young, fast team and I was coming off a back-to-back,” Bryant said of his second-half struggles. “A lot my shots went short.”

Facing his former team, guard Nick Young made 5 of 8 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Guard Jeremy Lin’s shooting night went the other way, missing all 10 shots from the field.

Bryant’s forceful start also spurred on his 21-year-old counterpart. Beal took most of the initial defensive abuse against Bryant but also inflicted pain against the Lakers. He scored nine of his 16 first-half points during a 16-4 run closing the first half and finished with three 3-pointers.

“It was great,” Beal said of the matchup. “Whenever you get to play against somebody you watched growing up, that caliber of player. Just seeing how he came out aggressive just made me want to be aggressive as well.”

Before the game, Lakers coach Byron Scott said he had seen enough from Bryant this season to believe the former league MVP could play beyond his current contract, which ends in 2016. Scott added he believed if the franchise added significant roster help that he could talk his star into sticking around.

Told of Scott’s statements after the loss, Bryant, who previously stated he would retire once his current deal ends, didn’t rule out the possibility.

“If I want to play, I’ll play,” he said. “I tend to make my own decisions.”

Forward Paul Pierce added 14 points for the Wizards but limped to the locker room in the third quarter and did not return with an injured left big toe.

Washington relentlessly struck at Los Angeles’ substandard interior defense, with pick and rolls finishing with a 56-20 points-in-the-paint advantage. Center Marcin Gortat had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

“We attacked inside,” Gortat said. “Me rolling down or John attacking, it’s a tough cover not only for the Lakers but a lot of teams in this league.”

Wall had 13 assists in Monday’s 107-86 romp over the Miami Heat.

After trailing by 11 in the first half, the Wizards took the lead for good during a 23-4 run overlapping halftime. Another spurt opened a 13-point lead in third quarter, providing enough cushion to offset various surges by the Lakers.

Los Angeles led 47-36 on guard Wesley Johnson’s 3-pointer with 5:45 left in the second quarter.

NOTES: Wizards PF Nene missed his fifth straight game with a right foot injury. ... Lakers G Nick Young spent his first 4 1/2 seasons with the Wizards after being selected 16th overall by Washington in the first round of the 2007 draft. Asked what has changed with Young’s game since his time in Washington, Wizards coach Randy Wittman said pregame, “He still shoots a lot.” Wittman added that Young had matured as a player. ...Wizards G John Wall was among the runners-up to Chicago Bulls G Jimmy Butler for Eastern Conference Player of the Month. ... The Wizards close their three-game homestand Friday night against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers play at the Boston Celtics on Friday.