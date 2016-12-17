Griffin, Jordan power Clippers over Heat

MIAMI -- Blake Griffin scored 20 points and DeAndre Jordan added 19 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 102-98 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

With the Clippers leading 100-98 and nine seconds left, Chris Paul missed a second free throw, giving Miami an opening. But Jordan grabbed the rebound and hit a put-back to end the game.

Jordan, who had his ninth double-double of the season, added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. JJ Redick and Chris Paul had 17 points each as the Clippers (20-7) won their fourth game in a row.

Miami (7-20) had its two-game win streak snapped.

Two Heat players earned double-doubles. Dragic had 21 points and 11 assists. Hassan Whiteside had 11 points, 17 rebounds and one block. Whiteside was not in the game when Jordan grabbed his crucial rebound over James Johnson.

Heat guard Wayne Ellington, who had a stellar first quarter with nine points, making 4-of-4 from the floor, including a three-pointer, injured his right hamstring in the third quarter and did not return. He finished with 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

He joined two other Heat guards on the sidelines: Tyler Johnson (illness) and Dion Waiters (groin).

There were seven lead changes and four ties scores in a good-shooting first quarter for both teams. The Clippers shot 59.1 percent, and Miami shot 54.5 percent, but the Heat emerged with a 31-27 lead.

The Clippers tightened their defense in the second quarter, allowing Miami to shoot just 24.0 percent from the floor. The Clippers led by as many as 16 points and went into halftime with a 60-46 lead.

Miami cut its deficit to 79-69 after three quarters and trailed by five points in the final 2:12. Paul hit a free throw and a floater, and Miami turned the ball over twice to endanger its chances.

NOTES: Heat G Tyler Johnson, who leads the NBA in fourth-quarter minutes, missed the game because of an illness. "He was playing sick (Wednesday) night," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, "and from that game it wiped him out." ... Clippers F Mbah a Moute (shoulder) missed his second straight game. ... Heat C Hassan Whiteside on Thursday ripped Clippers C DeAndre Jordan. "No," Whiteside said when asked about Jordan and whether their games are similar. "He catches lobs. I shoot jumpers, catch lobs, block shots. I do a lot. He just catches lobs." ... On Friday, Whiteside backtracked and said he respects Jordan, who last season was a first-team All-NBA player and on Wednesday became the Clippers' career leader in blocked shots. ... Up next, the Heat plays host to the Boston Celtics. ... The Clippers end their three-game trip on Sunday at the Washington Wizards.